Alba is the Rolls-Royce of bathing experiences. But the design is also understated. Understated elegance. The 22 thermal springs of differing temperatures wind up the hill, surrounded by Australian flora. And as you sit there bathing, you look down the hill over the main Alba building, which is both grand and minimalistic – all soft edges and raw concrete. There are pools of various shapes and sizes and views along the way, as well as saunas, cold plunge pools, sprinkling waterfall pools and enclosed cave-style pools. You’re meant to leave your phone in your locker – no spa selfies here – so all there is to do is spend time bathing. Then mosey back down the hill to Thyme Restaurant (led by none other than Karen Martini) for a meal and a glass of bubbles or local wine in your robe. Whether you take the time for a half- or full-day of bathing, time at Alba is the ultimate indulgent reset. You can bathe from $90 (cost is dependent on timing), and concessions and kids cost can enter for as little as $80. If you want to go all out, there are packages that include a dining experience, spa treatments and all that jazz.
Editor’s tip: Go mid-week. Alba is popular, and although it’s always divine, obviously the less people there, the higher the serenity factor (we bathed on a Monday and it was blissfully quiet). Top tip #2: Order Karen Martini’s fish sandwich at Thyme Restaurant. It alone is worth the trip to Victoria.