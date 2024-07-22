Subscribe
People bathing in tiered hot springs
Photograph: Peninsula Hot Springs

The best hot springs near Melbourne that are worth travelling to

We went south for an epic 3-day bathing trail to experience some of Victoria's best geothermal pools

Photograph: Peninsula Hot Springs

Alice Ellis
Written by Alice Ellis
Sydney Editor
We love NSW. Here at Time Out Sydney, we're this state's biggest fans. But if you’re dreaming of steam, you’re going to have to go south. Truth is, Victoria is where it’s at if you want to follow an epic hot springs trail. And the hottest bathing destination of all right now? That’s the Mornington Peninsula.

I flew to Melbourne from my hometown of Sydney, hired a car, and drove 90 minutes to this stunning stretch of coastline to experience the ultimate three-day bathing itinerary.

Can you OD on bathing? I gave it a red-hot go. I may have turned a little pruney, but I also got the most solid stretch of R&R and thinking time that I’ve had for years. Bliss. 

Try it solo, like me – or take your mum, your partner, a mate, or go as a group. Based on my experience, here’s my advice for where to bathe and stay. Do one, or go all in over a few days.

If you do want to bathe closer to home, these are the best hot springs in NSW.

Mornington Peninsula hot springs

1. For some luxe R&R: Alba Thermal Springs & Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Fingal
For some luxe R&R: Alba Thermal Springs & Spa
For some luxe R&R: Alba Thermal Springs & Spa
Photograph: Supplied

Alba is the Rolls-Royce of bathing experiences. But the design is also understated. Understated elegance. The 22 thermal springs of differing temperatures wind up the hill, surrounded by Australian flora. And as you sit there bathing, you look down the hill over the main Alba building, which is both grand and minimalistic – all soft edges and raw concrete. There are pools of various shapes and sizes and views along the way, as well as saunas, cold plunge pools, sprinkling waterfall pools and enclosed cave-style pools. You’re meant to leave your phone in your locker – no spa selfies here – so all there is to do is spend time bathing. Then mosey back down the hill to Thyme Restaurant (led by none other than Karen Martini) for a meal and a glass of bubbles or local wine in your robe. Whether you take the time for a half- or full-day of bathing, time at Alba is the ultimate indulgent reset. You can bathe from $90 (cost is dependent on timing), and concessions and kids cost can enter for as little as $80. If you want to go all out, there are packages that include a dining experience, spa treatments and all that jazz.

Editor’s tip: Go mid-week. Alba is popular, and although it’s always divine, obviously the less people there, the higher the serenity factor (we bathed on a Monday and it was blissfully quiet). Top tip #2: Order Karen Martini’s fish sandwich at Thyme Restaurant. It alone is worth the trip to Victoria.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105999677/image.jpg
Alice Ellis
 Sydney Editor
Book online

2. For a more relaxed experience: Peninsula Hot Springs

  • Travel
  • Fingal
For a more relaxed experience: Peninsula Hot Springs
For a more relaxed experience: Peninsula Hot Springs
Photograph: Visit Victoria | Peninsula Hot Springs

Peninsula Hot Springs is the Mornington Peninsula’s OG hot springs – right across the road from the newer Alba. It’s like a wonderland of thermal baths – more than 70 baths set over 42 acres (which makes it quite a lot bigger than Sydney’s Royal Botanic Gardens). Basically, take a compass to navigate the maze of springs and saunas and bushland and hill tracks, because it’s like a suburb in itself – with a restaurant, two cafés and a coffee hut, sun lounges and hammocks, relaxation domes, a food farm, areas where you cover yourself in clay, and incredible glamping… you name it, they have it. The vibe is more relaxed than Alba – the clientele are a mix of singles, couples, mates, families and overseas tourists, all here to enjoy a good soak. That said, there are plenty of baths and space, so you won’t feel cramped (especially mid-week). We booked in for a Fire & Ice experience (sauna followed by ice bath, repeat) – a good idea if you’re looking to push yourself outside your comfort zone (but maybe skip that part if you’re just here for a day of pure relaxation). Adults can bathe from $55 (with concessions from $45 and kids aged 3-15 from $40) – though if you want to experience all-of-site bathing, you’re looking at $130.

Editor’s tip: You don’t have to stay there – most people just come for the day – but we stayed overnight in a glamping tent, and if you ever get the opportunity to do the same for a special occasion, we highly recommend it. (More on this, below.)

https://media.timeout.com/images/105999677/image.jpg
Alice Ellis
 Sydney Editor
Book online
3. For indoor Nordic-style bathing: Aurora Spa and Bathhouse

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Sorrento
For indoor Nordic-style bathing: Aurora Spa and Bathhouse
For indoor Nordic-style bathing: Aurora Spa and Bathhouse
Photograph: Kate Shanasy

Aurora is the lush companion to the divine Continental Sorrento hotel (“The Conti”), but it’s open to non-guests for bathing rituals and treatments. We tried the 11-step Bathhouse Ritual, which takes 1.5 hours and costs $95 (Mon-Thu) or $110 (Fri-Sun). You enter the luxe, cavernous space and find a range of steaming hot magnesium mineral pools as well as hot and cold thermal suite experiences. You take a self-led journey depending on your tastes and what you’re there to achieve, but there are guided instructions along the way, advising you to engage in a hot experience, followed by a cool experience, followed by a short period of rest – the way they bathe in Europe. The hot pools are diverse: some have massage experiences, one has stone-covered surfaces for foot reflexology, and there are waterfall jets you can stand under. Those who don’t enjoy cold plunges will also like that there are other types of cold experiences, too – including a cryotherapy-like room and showers that oscillate between cold, warm and hot water. You can add on spa treatments, but you really don’t need to – you’ll exit this subterranean bathing paradise feeling a million bucks.

Editor’s tip: Throw your cossie in the water extractor machine in the beautiful change rooms after bathing, so you don’t have to take them soaking wet back to your accommodation.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105999677/image.jpg
Alice Ellis
 Sydney Editor
Book online

Where to stay on the Mornington Peninsula

Hotel Sorrento

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Sorrento
Hotel Sorrento
Hotel Sorrento
Photograph: Alice Ellis for Time Out

The award-winning Hotel Sorrento is a five-minute stroll from Aurora Spa and Bathhouse, and an 18-minute drive from Alba and Peninsula Hot Springs. It’s set on a clifftop with magical views of Port Phillip Bay, and it’s an easy two-minute stroll from the pretty-as-a-picture town of Sorrento township. Established in 1872, the original limestone building is an iconic landmark in Sorrento, and this part of the hotel houses the restaurant and bar – with menus led by George Calombaris. It’s family-owned and operated, so it feels welcoming and homey, but there’s nothing down-home about the exquisite rooms and amenities. The pool – studded with sun lounges topped by mint and white umbrellas – is chic enough to check in for alone (note: the pool is only accessible to people aged 16+). And then the rooms… good luck trying to pick between a Poolside or Classic Balcony room. They’re all decked out in modern yet warm décor.

Editor’s tip: If you’re treating your trip as a bathing expedition, book one of the hotel’s Sunset Suites (like we did) – they have baths on the room’s private terrace. That way you can bathe in the day and take a nighttime bath with a glass of bubbles in the evening.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105999677/image.jpg
Alice Ellis
 Sydney Editor

Glamping at Peninsula Hot Springs

  • Travel
  • Fingal
Glamping at Peninsula Hot Springs
Glamping at Peninsula Hot Springs
Photograph: Alice for Time Out | Glamping at Peninsula Hot Springs

If you want to stretch the bathing at Peninsula Hot Springs beyond a single day like we did, they also offer luxe overnight glamping. When we hear about glamping, we think… is it actually luxe, or just luxe as far as tents go? This place really truly puts the "glam" in glamping – think heating and even heated terrazzo flooring, a walk-in wardrobe, upmarket bathroom fixtures and exquisite décor and room service. Whatever they saved by erecting tents instead of building the accommodation from scratch, they reinvested in the tents' interiors. Better yet – when all the day-bathers head home for the evening, you get the place to yourself, with 24-hour access to the hot springs by starlight (with a drink in hand, if you want), and dinner (then breakfast) at the lovely restaurant.

Editor’s tip: Get up before the sun and watch it rise from the hot springs while you’ve still got the place to yourself. 

https://media.timeout.com/images/105999677/image.jpg
Alice Ellis
 Sydney Editor
Book online
