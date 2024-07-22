We went south for an epic 3-day bathing trail to experience some of Victoria's best geothermal pools

We love NSW. Here at Time Out Sydney, we're this state's biggest fans. But if you’re dreaming of steam, you’re going to have to go south. Truth is, Victoria is where it’s at if you want to follow an epic hot springs trail. And the hottest bathing destination of all right now? That’s the Mornington Peninsula.

I flew to Melbourne from my hometown of Sydney, hired a car, and drove 90 minutes to this stunning stretch of coastline to experience the ultimate three-day bathing itinerary.

Can you OD on bathing? I gave it a red-hot go. I may have turned a little pruney, but I also got the most solid stretch of R&R and thinking time that I’ve had for years. Bliss.

Try it solo, like me – or take your mum, your partner, a mate, or go as a group. Based on my experience, here’s my advice for where to bathe and stay. Do one, or go all in over a few days.



