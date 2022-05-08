Time Out says

Head to this peaceful sanctuary in Mornington Peninsula for a relaxation session in geothermal pools and botanical pools

The Mornington Peninsula is already home to dozens of thermal pools and hot springs, but Alba Thermal Springs and Spa is setting a new sustainable precedent for the region. Located in Fingal, just an hour's drive from Melbourne, the $90-million-dollar build is committed to reusing its thermal water, running on solar energy and regenerating native bushland by propagating local plant species.

But don't worry, this commitment to sustainability doesn't mean that the space has skimped on luxury – in fact, it's the opposite. The space houses a suite of nearly two dozen spa treatment studios and more than 30 bathing pools ranging from geothermal pools, cold plunge pools and herbal-infused botanical pools.

Treatment options include massages, manicures, pedicures and facials, and you can also book standalone slots at one of the hot springs or pools. For those looking to try a little bit of everything, you can choose from a range of all-inclusive packages that start at $950 or bring a group of friends for curated small group experiences.

The complex also houses Thyme, a 120-seat restaurant with a culinary program created by chef Karen Martini, who is behind Hero at ACMI. As part of Alba's commitment to sustainability, Thyme's menu will champion locally sourced and seasonal produce. Expect wholesome poke bowls and dishes centred around crisp vegetables and lean meats served alongside local tea blends, brewed and fermented beverages and a wine list that looks to the Peninsula's many renowned vineyards.

You can browse the full list of treatments and make a booking through the Alba Thermal Springs and Spa website.

