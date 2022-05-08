Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Alba Thermal Springs and Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Fingal
  • Recommended
  1. A woman resting in a thermal spring surrounded by trees and forest.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Indoor daybeds at Alba Thermal Springs and Spa overlooking fields of lavender.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. The exterior of Alba Thermal Springs and Spa.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Head to this peaceful sanctuary in Mornington Peninsula for a relaxation session in geothermal pools and botanical pools

The Mornington Peninsula is already home to dozens of thermal pools and hot springs, but Alba Thermal Springs and Spa is setting a new sustainable precedent for the region. Located in Fingal, just an hour's drive from Melbourne, the $90-million-dollar build is committed to reusing its thermal water, running on solar energy and regenerating native bushland by propagating local plant species.

But don't worry, this commitment to sustainability doesn't mean that the space has skimped on luxury – in fact, it's the opposite. The space houses a suite of nearly two dozen spa treatment studios and more than 30 bathing pools ranging from geothermal pools, cold plunge pools and herbal-infused botanical pools.

Treatment options include massages, manicures, pedicures and facials, and you can also book standalone slots at one of the hot springs or pools. For those looking to try a little bit of everything, you can choose from a range of all-inclusive packages that start at $950 or bring a group of friends for curated small group experiences. 

The complex also houses Thyme, a 120-seat restaurant with a culinary program created by chef Karen Martini, who is behind Hero at ACMI. As part of Alba's commitment to sustainability, Thyme's menu will champion locally sourced and seasonal produce. Expect wholesome poke bowls and dishes centred around crisp vegetables and lean meats served alongside local tea blends, brewed and fermented beverages and a wine list that looks to the Peninsula's many renowned vineyards. 

You can browse the full list of treatments and make a booking through the Alba Thermal Springs and Spa website

Looking for more hot and mineral spring havens? Check out our round-up of Victoria's most sought-after thermal waters.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
282 Browns Road
Fingal
Melbourne
3939
Contact:
albathermalsprings.com.au
03 5950 8777
Opening hours:
Daily, all day
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.