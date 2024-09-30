Flower fiends, your hour is nigh. As spring sets in in the Southern Highlands, the charming Corbett Gardens will transform into a tulip-adorned wonderland – with Tulip Time Festival showcasing a breathtaking display of 80,000 hand-planted tulips in a dreamy garden in the heart of Bowral.

The flower-themed festival will kick off on Thursday, September 12 with a residents-only open day and will come to a close with a dog-friendly day on Monday, September 30 – with so much more than just tulip-based delights on offer. Alongside the tulip displays (80,000 of the beautiful colourful plants will be lighting up the gardens), guests can expect market stalls, daily entertainment, delicious foodie options and a further 16,000 spring blooms. While there is some variation in the flowers, entertainment and foodie offerings, they’re all inspired by one central theme: the brightness of springtime.

After the initial opening day (open to Wingecarribee Shire residents), Tulip Time Festival will welcome guests between 9.30am and 4.30pm every day from September 13 until September 30 – giving you plenty of time to stroll among the flowers and find a spot to set up a picnic in the gardens. As the sun begins to set, it's time for Tulips After Dark to take over – a night time event series (taking place from 6pm – 9pm on Friday, September 20, Saturday, September 21, Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28) with live music, flowing food and drinks and magical light displays.

Celebrations will reach their peak on the October long weekend, when Corbett Gardens will play host to the first iteration of Tulip Time Garden Party – a wine (and non-alcoholic option) -fuelled affair with additional artisan market stalls and locally-made eats. A visit to Tulip Time Festival is also the perfect excuse to explore the rest of what the region has to offer, with the Southern Highlands home to some of the most beautiful gardens, quaint towns and adorable cellar doors in NSW.

Tulip Time Festival tickets for adults cost $14, with youth and concession tickets costing $11 (and carers and kids under 12 visiting for free. If you’re a Wingecarribee Shire resident you can score free daytime access to the festival, but you’ll need to purchase tickets for Tulips After Dark. You can learn more and book your tickets over here, but if you rock up on the day, you should be able to score a ticket at the gate.

