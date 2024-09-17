Whale Song, a new public art installation that pays homage to the majestic sea animals, debuts September 18 outside the New England Aquarium. Crafted by artist Jean-Marie Appriou from molded driftwood and old railroad ties and cast in aluminum, Whale Song represents the historical, mythological and future ways that whales impact our lives. Celebrate the opening of Whale Song—which will be on display in Central Wharf Plaza through August 2025—on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4–6pm with the artist and curator.

Before or after, art lovers can also swing by Dewey Square to scope out the new mural by artist Jeffrey Gibson. (See the lead image, above, for a sneak peek!) The colorful work entitled "your spirit whispering in my ear" is officially unveiled on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6–8 pm with a drag show, art-making activities, food trucks and more.