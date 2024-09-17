Subscribe
Dewey Square Greenway mural 2024 Jeffrey Gibson "your spirit whispering in my ear"
Photograph: Jacqueline CainArtist Jeffrey Gibson's "your spirit whispering in my ear" is unveiled this month at Dewey Square on the Greenway.
Photograph: Jacqueline Cain

The best Boston events in September 2024

Autumn in Boston is a fine consolation prize once summer is over. Check out the coolest events and things to do in September.

Jacqueline Cain
Edited by Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
September brings the best of both summer and fall to Boston. The college bars are busy again, patios aren't all yet closed for the season, and sunny-and-75 beach days come without the crowds. But autumnal entertainment is gaining on us, and winter will be here soon enough (sorry!). Here’s how to make the most of September in Boston.

Time Out Market Boston

September at Time Out Market Boston

  • Time Out Market
September at Time Out Market Boston
Photograph: Nicole Melich

Time Out is a global authority on where to eat right now, and we hand-pick restaurants to represent our cities at Time Out Market. The Fenway food hall and cultural market has more than a dozen dining options plus two bars showcasing local craft beer and seasonal cocktailsBut just like on our website, showcasing the best of the city under one roof goes beyond food and drink. Time Out Market Boston also hosts frequent events like pop-up markets, free fitness, drag brunch and more. Here's an updated list about what's going on this month.

Featured Boston events in September 2024

2. Get your Oktoberfest on

  • Things to do
Get your Oktoberfest on
Get your Oktoberfest on
Photograph: Courtesy Night Shift Brewing

Steins up! It’s time for Oktoberfest in Boston. Originating way back in 1810, Oktoberfest began as a celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria. Since then it's become a large-scale cultural event in Germany that’s centered on beer—and naturally, Boston is all in on any event that revolves around beer. The Hub will see all sorts of Oktoberfest celebrations from mid-September through October. Check out our list of Oktoberfest events (in chronological order) and start making your plans.

Read more
3. Go on an immersive adventure

  • West End
Go on an immersive adventure
Go on an immersive adventure
Photograph: Courtesy Boston Lights: Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience

Before Halloween season is fully underway, several venues around Boston are donning costumes this month. Whether your vibe is more spooky or silly, there's an immersive activation going on for you. Don't miss this season's Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience at Franklin Park Zoo. The walkable, family-friendly, mesmerizing array of colors and shapes is open through November 3. The more indoorsy among us may want to pop into a throwback video store in the West End for movie-themed cocktails (open through October 5), or head to CambridgeSide to discover a wizarding world (open into January). Mystery buffs will enjoye a Clue-themed walking tour of Boston, offered through November 3. Boston's Wicked Haunt Fest, a first-of-its-kind Halloween festival in Charlestown, opens for the season on September 28.

Read more

4. Get ready for the new Great Scott

  • Things to do
  • City Life
Get ready for the new Great Scott
Get ready for the new Great Scott
Photograph: Ben Stas/Noise Floor

Before a new, 300-capacity music venue by the name of Great Scott opens on Harvard Avenue in 2026, the longtime booking agent of the legendary rock club is keeping his chops up at sister bar O'Brien's Pub. Carl Lavin—the original Great Scott’s longtime booking manager—is putting on a seven-night run of shows this month, beginning Sunday, Sept. 22, with Gym Shorts and Dutch Tulips. Tickets for each night of live music range from $12–$15.

Read more
5. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage

  • Mexican
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage
Photograph: Shutterstock

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15–October 15. From feasting at one of the best Mexican restaurants in Boston to attending the Noche Latina dance party every Sunday at Time Out Market, there are plenty of easy ways to participate by supporting local businesses. Of particular note: A fundraising crawl is happening in the Seaport through October 15, with $1 from select items at Vela and Deck 12 at YOTEL, Para Maria at the Envoy, Scorpion Bar, Borrachito Taqueria & Spirits and Little Words Project donated to Sociedad Latina. Additionally: Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, are the final dates to visit the collaborative, traveling beer garden from Boston's first Latin-owned brewery, Roundhead Brewing Co.; and Caribbean American food truck Fresh Food Generation. Catch it on Brighton Common both days.

Read more

6. Scope out some new public art

  • Art
  • Public art
  • Waterfront
Scope out some new public art
Scope out some new public art
Photograph: Courtesy Perrotin Gallery, New York City

Whale Song, a new public art installation that pays homage to the majestic sea animals, debuts September 18 outside the New England Aquarium. Crafted by artist Jean-Marie Appriou from molded driftwood and old railroad ties and cast in aluminum, Whale Song represents the historical, mythological and future ways that whales impact our lives. Celebrate the opening of Whale Song—which will be on display in Central Wharf Plaza through August 2025—on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4–6pm with the artist and curator.

Before or after, art lovers can also swing by Dewey Square to scope out the new mural by artist Jeffrey Gibson. (See the lead image, above, for a sneak peek!) The colorful work entitled "your spirit whispering in my ear" is officially unveiled on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6–8 pm with a drag show, art-making activities, food trucks and more.

Read more
7. Have a birthday lobster (if it's your month)

  • Alewife
Have a birthday lobster (if it's your month)
Have a birthday lobster (if it's your month)
Photograph: Courtesy Summer Shack

September babies, Summer Shack wants you to have a claw-some birthday this year. The iconic Boston seafood restaurant invites guests to celebrate their birthdays this month by dining on a free, one-pound lobster. Both the Seaport and the flagship Cambridge locations are offering a complimentary lobster for folks who flash proof of ID showing a September birth date. With this feast on your table, that’s definitely something to shell-ebrate. Although not required, reservations are suggested.

Read more
Buy ticket

8. Head to the Big E

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
Head to the Big E
Head to the Big E
Photograph: Christopher Evans

Nee England's epic answer to the state fair, the Big E is the largest event on the East Coast and the ninth largest in North America. It takes place in West Springfield, Mass. (about two hours from Boston) and represents all the New England states with agricultural exhibits and competitions, rides and amusement park games, musical performances, parades and plenty of fair food. The Big E runs September 13–29. Here's everything you need to know

Read more
9. Try a brand-new brunch

Try a brand-new brunch
Try a brand-new brunch
Photograph: Courtesy Comfort Kitchen / Rita Ferreira

Dinner and drinks deliciously shine at Comfort Kitchen, a 2023 James Beard Best New Restaurant nominee and Time Out Boston's current No. 1 restaurant in the city (ahem!). It recently debuted a new weekends-only brunch with many new dishes and drinks that carry on CK's delicious mission of highlighting ingredients that speak to immigrant experiences. Reservations aren't required yet, like they are at dinnertime, to try new dishes like plantain pancakes with jerk butter, breadfruit hash with nido sauce, and a Bloody Mary made with lemon vodka by Rhodium—a queer female-owned distillery in Rhode Island—yellow tomato, scotch bonnet pepper and Haitian pikliz brine.

 

Read more

10. Go for a final spin at Rollerama

  • Things to do
  • City Life
Go for a final spin at Rollerama
Go for a final spin at Rollerama
Photograph: Courtesy Kendall Common/Chris McIntosh

Strap into your skates and get roller-disco ready, because Rollerama at Kendall Common is winding down in September. The pop-up roller rink and social space at the corner of Third and Broadway near Kendall/MIT offers free skate rentals Wednesdays–Sundays through September 29. Drinks at the Rink is open with local bartenders serving up the likes of Lamplighter and Remnant Brewing beers, wines curated by Rebel Rebel and more. Concesssions are available for purchase from BUENCIES, a Roller Disco Snack Bar from Buenas and Gracie's Ice Cream; and a rotating selection of food trucks. Programming is on every weekend through September with DJ nights, beginner-friendly skating classes and more. 

Read more
11. Get introduced to Mr. H

  • Eating
Get introduced to Mr. H
Get introduced to Mr. H
Photograph: Josh Jamison

COJE Management Group, the Boston-based restaurant group behind Lolita, Ruka, Mariel, Yvonne’s and more splashy spots, unveiled their latest restaurant in September: a moden Chinese bar and lounge called Mr. H. Located at 225 Northern Ave., Mr. H leans into the cuisine of mainland China and Taiwan with the atmosphere of an intimate Shanghainese cocktail lounge. On the menu, "Cold Treasures," "Dumplings and Dim Sum," "Night Market" and "Wok and BBQ" dishes beckon. All plates are designed to be shareable, as well as a treat for eyes. We’re excited to try the crab noodles made with red crab and glass noodles, topped with caviar; and the tangerine tuna, a lightly sweet-and-sour tuna crudo tossed with a spiced, tangerine-infused vinegar. The lights are on nightly from 5pm until late.

Read more
13. Channel your inner brat with Charli XCX

  • Music
  • Pop
  • West End
Channel your inner brat with Charli XCX
Channel your inner brat with Charli XCX
Photograph: Julie Edwards / Alamy

Charli XCX is the kind of artist that could only exist in today's increasingly fragmented world of streaming platforms, fluid genre classifications and poptimism. Listen to the bouyant club beats and catchy refrains of her latest album “Brat” and it's clear that this larger-than-life performer is a true pop star with the ability to fill arenas. Charli XCX performs at TD Garden on Saturday, Sept. 28. 

Read more
Buy ticket

14. See your team on the big screen

  • Sports Bars
See your team on the big screen
See your team on the big screen
Photograph: Courtesy Banners Kitchen & Tap

For many, the true harbinger of fall is when the lights flicker on for football season at Gillette Stadium. Whether you’re a Patriots fan, follow just for fantasy football, can’t get enough of college ball or all of the above, it’s time to hit the bars for all the fun and festivity of football season. Check out these sports bars and restaurants with big TVs and great atmospheres for watching football in Boston—as well as great beer, drinks and food. Here's where to watch football in Boston.

Read more
