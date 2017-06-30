  • Blog
The 20 most Instagrammable restaurants and bars in Chicago

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Friday June 30 2017, 12:15pm

Photograph: Galdones Photography

Chicagoans know an Instagrammable situation when they see it. Maybe it's the reclaimed wood or that funky wallpaper, or perhaps it's the combination of a perfectly plated dish and pristine lighting. Whatever tickles your like-loving fancy, there are some restaurants and bars that have the whole aesthetic thing down to a science. When we're looking for the perfect ’gram, these are the places we frequent for epic backdrops.

1. The Hive at Honey's

The hive will be closed tonight for a private event. Contact us to book your party. See you tomorrow.

A post shared by The Hive (@the__hive) on

 

2. The Promontory

 

3. Dove's Luncheonette

 

4. Mi Tocaya

 

5. Honey's

Friday's are for Happy Hours and great conversation 😊🍸

A post shared by Kori (@thechicagolite) on

 

6. Ronero

Friday vibes 🌴

A post shared by Greg Birman (@gregbirman) on

 

7. Elske

bar looking V cute // photo by @anthonytahlierphoto

A post shared by Elske (@elskerestaurant) on

 

8. Lost Lake

Tiki drinks, Hula dreams 🌴🌺🍹// #friyay #tgif #lostlake #tiki

A post shared by The TMI Blog (@taylormarieion) on

 

9. Duck Duck Goat

I think Zach Braff designed this room.

A post shared by Jordan Alberico (@iamarabbit) on

 

10. El Che Bar

 

11. Pleasant House Pub

I've practically pitched a tent @phpub I'm there way too often. Absolutely love this spot. 🌿🍹📸

A post shared by Jackie Rivas (@cosmic_ghost) on

 

12. Nico Osteria

Starting to think the sun is never coming back. Send help. -Chicago

A post shared by MERISA CANO (@merisacano) on

 

13. Parson's Chicken & Fish

Cocktail o'clock [also: this place serves insanely good fried chicken sandwiches! Favorite food here by far]

A post shared by Danielle Madriaga (@danimadriaga) on

 

14. The Winchester

 

15. The Allis at Soho House

 

16. Antique Taco

Smoked cabbage...it's a no from me

A post shared by Hope Blevins (@hopeblevs) on

 

17. Dusek's

1 dolla oyster holla

A post shared by Daniel Kelleghan (@dkelleghan) on

 

18. Estereo

Waiting out the rainstorm like 🍹🍹🍹 #saturday #chicago

A post shared by Megan Elizabeth (@megbethstyle) on

 

19. Vol. 39

 

20. 1952 1/2 Liquorette

 

Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 50 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

For any feedback or for more information email

