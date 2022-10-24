A look into Chinese opera, one of the oldest dramatic arts in the world

Conventions
The realm of western theatre is elaborately decked out to simulate the real world, but for Chinese opera, much of it requires the audience's imagination. To set up the stage, actors leverage a variety of mime-like movements – there is a door when an actor pushes their hands apart; a threshold when an actor crosses it imaginarily; and a horse when an actor waves the tasselled whip. And the minimal use of props informs important environmental details, where a black flag means great wind, a flag with waves indicates a flood, and lanterns mark the dark hours without altering the stage brightness. Traditional Chinese opera has a set of tricks to establish the stage convention, making it a distinctive dramatic art worldwide.
Hands and fingers play an important role in delivering an actor's feelings, too. The Peking Opera has a special language called 'orchid-speak', in which five fingers of a human hand correspond to five petals of an orchid power, and specific gestures draw an abstraction of a floral state and convey a particular message. An actor is not allowed to shed tears onstage, but they can raise their sleeves to rub their eye, delivering the message that they are down in the dumps.
For Chinese Opera, music comprises an elemental part of the narrative puzzle. There are two musical categories, 'Wen' and 'Wu.' The former category refers to the scenes of beauty, love, and harmony and thus the music should be played with stringed and wind instruments; the latter category refers to fight scenes and acrobatics and is played by drums, gong, and cymbals.