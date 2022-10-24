A look into Chinese opera, one of the oldest dramatic arts in the world

The Intoxicated Concubine (貴妃醉酒)

Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang writes the Intoxicated Concubine. The story goes that the imperial concubine and the Great Beauty of China, Yang Guifei, waited for the Emperor in the Hundred Flower Pavilion. But the Emperor doesn’t show up as expected, possibly playing around with other concubines.

The Emperor’s capricious love torments Lady Yang. She gobbles down glasses of wine until she becomes completely intoxicated. At one point, she bows down and grasps the wine glass with her teeth, and with a backward arch of her body, she drinks the wine down. Worried that the beautiful concubine will lose her balance, the maids link arms with Lady Yang and form a row that oscillates as Lady Yang staggers back and forth. The dejected concubine gradually accepts that she is not seeing the Emperor anytime soon. After her euphoric debauchery, she asks the maids to help her back home.

The Emperor’s Daughter (帝女花)

Besieged by the enemy, Chongzhen Emperor, the last Emperor of the Ming Dynasty, knows his kingdom is about to end. His beautiful daughter Princess Changping, who has been betrothed to Zhouxian, is bound to be killed lest she suffer shame in the hands of the new ruler.

After the execution, an imperial official finds the princess still breathing and whisks her off to his home. Taken under his wing, the princess gradually recovers. However, the official’s son plans to offer her up so that he can receive a bounty from the new king. Learning the news, the princess flees to a temple in the guise of a nun and settles there as a nobody. One day, Zhouxian rides by and recognises Princess Changping in the temple. She refuses to disclose her identity, but when he threatens suicide, the princess gives in and reveals herself. The confidential conversation is overheard by the Mother Superior, who then gives away Princess Changping to the imperial officials.

Zhouxian and Princess Changping know they have been exposed and agree to meet the new ruler in the royal palace on terms that her deceased father, Emperor Chongzhen, will be buried properly and her brothers will be released from jail. After these terms are satisfied, the new Emperor throws a wedding for the couple. Knowing that the new Emperor may use them in some devilish scheme, the newly-wed couple kills themselves by drinking down poison upon the consummation of their wedding.