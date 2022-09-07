Disappearing trades and crafts in Hong Kong and where to find them

This technique is an age-old method of making noodles in which the dough is kneaded with a bamboo pole that's ridden kind of like a see-saw. The long and exhaustive process creates a unique texture in the noodles that can’t be achieved any other way. Unfortunately, there are not many places left that still do it, with Lau Sum Kee in Sham Shui Po being one of the last bastions of bamboo pole noodles.
Gentrification, urbanisation, Westernisation. Whatever the diagnosis is, the prognosis is the same: once treasured trades and practices in Hong Kong are slowly disappearing before our eyes. Thankfully though, they’re not gone quite yet as we take a look at some once-thriving trades and practices on their last legs and where you can find them.
