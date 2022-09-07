Disappearing trades and crafts in Hong Kong and where to find them

In face of fast fashion and unaffordable rent, the market has swapped out many tailors who believe in the intrinsic value of bespoke garments. Among the tailor shops left in Hong Kong, Very Good Tailor has lived up to its good name since 1963.

Sticking with the traditions, Albert Chung, the second generation owner of Very Good Tailor, designs all of the suits himself, before handing them over to local tailors to complete. While the shop is humble in size, concealing the sartorial perfection that goes on inside, the value of the artisanal spirits is never tarnished in the skilled hands of Very Good Tailor.