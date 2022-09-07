Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Kang Ming Picture Frame and Glass
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Disappearing trades and crafts in Hong Kong and where to find them

We shine the spotlight on Hong Kong's sunsetting industries

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

Gentrification, urbanisation, Westernisation. Whatever the diagnosis is, the prognosis is the same: once treasured trades and practices in Hong Kong are slowly disappearing before our eyes. Thankfully though, they’re not gone quite yet as we take a look at some once-thriving trades and practices on their last legs and where you can find them. 

RECOMMENDED: Pay a visit to one of Hong Kong's oldest restaurants or look back on the city’s lost architectural gems.

Bamboo pole noodle making
Photograph: Colin Lam

Bamboo pole noodle making

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sham Shui Po

This technique is an age-old method of making noodles in which the dough is kneaded with a bamboo pole that's ridden kind of like a see-saw. The long and exhaustive process creates a unique texture in the noodles that can’t be achieved any other way. Unfortunately, there are not many places left that still do it, with Lau Sum Kee in Sham Shui Po being one of the last bastions of bamboo pole noodles.

Read more
Bespoke tailoring
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Bespoke tailoring

  • Shopping
  • Yau Ma Tei

In face of fast fashion and unaffordable rent, the market has swapped out many tailors who believe in the intrinsic value of bespoke garments. Among the tailor shops left in Hong Kong, Very Good Tailor has lived up to its good name since 1963. 

Sticking with the traditions, Albert Chung, the second generation owner of Very Good Tailor, designs all of the suits himself, before handing them over to local tailors to complete. While the shop is humble in size, concealing the sartorial perfection that goes on inside, the value of the artisanal spirits is never tarnished in the skilled hands of Very Good Tailor.

Read more
Advertising
Birdcage making
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Birdcage making

  • Shopping
  • Prince Edward

Owning songbirds was once a staple of Cantonese culture but since the government banned all travel on the MTR and buses for animals, ownership has diminished and we're seeing the last vestiges of the beautiful handmade birdcages in which they were housed. One of the last remaining artisans of the craft is Chan Lok-choi, who still makes the cages the traditional way out of his shop Choi Kee in Prince Edward’s Yuen Po Bird Garden, by soaking bamboo in hot water for hours, then bending and moulding the shaved pieces under kerosene lamps, before finally nailing them together in a process that can often take months to complete.

Read more
Bus sign painting
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Bus sign painting

  • Shopping
  • Jordan

Mak Kam-sang is one of the last standing minibus sign painters, vying against the bland digitisation of bus signs. Albeit preserving a dying trade, Mak is determined to keep the tradition alive by providing beautifully hand-painted signs. Support his craft and make a visit to his 200sq ft room on Battery Street in Yau Ma Tei, where hand-painted souvenir signs are available on request.

Read more
Advertising
Cheongsam dress-making
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Cheongsam dress-making

  • Shopping
  • Central

As the golden generation of Shanghainese tailors dies out, the tradition of hand-crafted cheongsams also leaves with them in Hong Kong. Thankfully, it’s not in as critical a state as some of the others on the list – cheongsams are still worn for special occasions and popular during Chinese New Year – and there are still a number of traditional makers to be found in the city, with one of the best being Linva Tailor on Cochrane Street, who famously made the costumes for In the Mood for Love

Read more
Handmade photo frames and glassware
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Handmade photo frames and glassware

  • Shopping
  • Jordan

Deemed a sunset industry, handmade photo frames and glassware are hard to come by these days in Hong Kong. Keeping this trade alive is Chan Hon-hin, the third-generation owner of Kang Ming Picture Frame and Glass, which has been a part of the Yau Ma Tei neighbourhood for almost a century. Having fully inherited the craft from his father and grandfather, Chan – who has been in the industry for more than 60 years – specialises in photo frames, frame fittings, calligraphy, and paintings. Visit his shop on 111 Shanghai Street and witness the legacy of this ancestral shop.

Read more
Advertising
Jade craftsmanship
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Jade craftsmanship

  • Shopping
  • Jordan

Jade carving has been one of the most important crafts in Chinese culture since ancient times in China. And this stretch of land on Shanghai Street, famously known as the 'Jade Street', is a cluster of vendors and family businesses hawking the sparkles of these handcrafted gems.

From jadeites-auctioning to carving, polishing, and selling the finished products, Mei Mei Wonbow masters the entire process of creating a jade piece. Competing against big-name jewellers, local dealers like Mei Mei Won Bow, which still peddle the wares of the self-made gemstones, are increasingly rare. Passing down the knowledge of this trade, the shop holds regular workshops to teach about jade, especially distinguishing high-quality pieces based on factors like luminescence and clarity.

Read more
Mahjong tile carving
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Mahjong tile carving

  • Shopping
  • Jordan

While the game itself is alive and kicking, hand-crafted mahjong tiles are becoming a rarity as cheaper, cost-effective, and mass-produced options have increasingly become the norm. Cheung Shun-king of is one of the last remaining mahjong tile carvers, who still works out of his shop Biu Kee Majong in Jordan.

Read more
Advertising
Neon sign making
Photograph: Shutterstock

Neon sign making

Practically synonymous with some parts of Hong Kong, these iconic fixtures are sadly going extinct with the onset of LED adoption and government regulations that started restricting the creation of signs. Recently there's been more of a push to try and preserve these charming light fixtures, with groups like the Hong Kong Neon Heritage advocating to have some of the more iconic fixtures preserved. 

Umbrella repairs
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Umbrella repairs

  • Shopping
  • Sham Shui Po

After five generations and a move from Guangzhou, Sun Nga Shing in Sham Shui Po is a historic umbrella store that is still going strong since its establishment in 1842. One of the last standing stores in Hong Kong that still repair umbrellas (it only costs around $20 and 45 minutes), you’ll find numerous handcrafted umbrellas that the owner Mr Yau has made over the years. So, the next time you're in Sham Shui Po, be sure to stop by Sun Nga Nga Shing to chat with Yau about the art of making brollies and how to upkeep them.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.