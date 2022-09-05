A look into ‘Kongish’ – the English language among Hongkongers

Kongish 101
Much like Singlish and Chinglish, Kongish is a unique patchwork of Cantonese and English. In essence, Kongish translates Cantonese words and expressions into English while retaining its Cantonese pronunciation and syntax – but it's so much more than just mixing two languages together.
Kongish expressions can be literal or phonological translations, which often sound like gibberish to native English speakers. If someone says "laugh die me", it means they're laughing so hard that they'll pass out. 'Add oil' is telling you to 'cheer up' or 'keep it up', not that your car engine requires lubrication. And when you are 'blowing water', you are not blowing air bubbles into the liquid for fun; it just means having small talk.
In recent years, Kongish has been lifted from just being poor English to being a hip, local language that Hong Kong people identify with, as no other language has a better grasp of Cantonese sensibilities. Its vocabulary flouts the conventional spellings to bring out a certain attitude known to Cantonese speakers. Deviating from the standard English code and the communicative customs, Kongish is about being playful, unconcerned, and creative.