HONG KONG CAUSEWAY BAY
Photograph: Unsplash/Jordan Merrick

A look into ‘Kongish’ – the English language among Hongkongers

We take a look at this unique code of language known only to locals

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Tommy Yu
Hong Kong is home to over seven million people, of which over 88 per cent speak Cantonese. The former fishing village has seen the blossoming of commerce and trade, with Cantonese and English taking root as the two official languages. But there's another hue that's silently taking shape on the city’s bilingual palette – Kongish.

Like the singsong Singlish brandished by the Singaporeans, Hong Kong people have carved out their own language, with terms only the locals understand. Although it started off as a substitute for Chinese characters, over the years, Kongish has flourished into something of its own – but what is it really all about? Read on as we decipher this unique code of language that's humorous, provocative, and reflective of the Hong Kong and Cantonese spirit.

RECOMMENDED: Stay up to date with the latest Cantonese slang on the internet.

Kongish 101

Much like Singlish and Chinglish, Kongish is a unique patchwork of Cantonese and English. In essence, Kongish translates Cantonese words and expressions into English while retaining its Cantonese pronunciation and syntax – but it's so much more than just mixing two languages together.

via GIPHY

Kongish expressions can be literal or phonological translations, which often sound like gibberish to native English speakers. If someone says "laugh die me", it means they're laughing so hard that they'll pass out. 'Add oil' is telling you to 'cheer up' or 'keep it up', not that your car engine requires lubrication. And when you are 'blowing water', you are not blowing air bubbles into the liquid for fun; it just means having small talk. 

In recent years, Kongish has been lifted from just being poor English to being a hip, local language that Hong Kong people identify with, as no other language has a better grasp of Cantonese sensibilities. Its vocabulary flouts the conventional spellings to bring out a certain attitude known to Cantonese speakers. Deviating from the standard English code and the communicative customs, Kongish is about being playful, unconcerned, and creative. 

Colourful Cantonese sensibilities

via GIPHY

Kongish retains the sparkle of Hong Kong’s colloquial culture through various lenses and forms. Phrases such as 'eat jor mud' (what have you eaten) and 'no leung heart' (immoral and corrupt) mix both English and Cantonese into the same sentence, while sayings like 'people mountain people sea' is a literal translation of a Cantonese idiom into English. This blend of the Cantonese tongue and the English alphabet showcases the creativity and adaptability of Hong Kong's bilingual twist of mind.

Kongish also preserves a peculiar colloquial Cantonese culture – swearing. Although swear words are sometimes considered vulgar and socially inappropriate, they are the shining heirloom of Hong Kong's culture. Characters in local movies extensively swear for better characterization, and it's partly what makes the audience love them even more. 

via GIPHY

Cantonese is swear-studded, and Kongish inherits large fortunes of expletives from its potty-mouthed Cantonese mother. Someone apologising with a 'sor9ly' (sor-gau-ly) is more sassy than remorseful. This is because the number 9, or 'gau' in Cantonese, is the Cantonese euphemism for male genitals. Tossing it around while apologising is as inappropriate as it is comical. 

via GIPHY

Meanwhile, the use of 'exact7ly' (exact-chat-ly) is both affirmative and provocative. The number 7, pronounced 'chat' in Cantonese, is used to replace the 'T' sound to put emphasis on how much one agrees with something. So instead of just saying "yeah", it's more of a "hell yeah!" The art of swearing is effortlessly translated into the Kongish vocabulary, making it all the more funny and subversive. 

But perhaps the most important quality both Cantonese and Kongish share is how it shapes the unique trademark of Hong Kong people. It is never difficult for native Cantonese speakers to understand Kongish, but to English speakers or mainland Chinese people, these English scripts cannot be translated by Google or a dictionary. In this sense, Kongish serves as a gatekeeper to differentiate Hong Kong people from the rest of the world, making it an effective identity marker.

Over the past few years, the local community has decided to honour and preserve Hong Kong's remaining tiles of its cultural mosaic. Lovingly cherished and proudly spoken by the people of Hong Kong, Kongish is the abstraction of what makes this city dynamic, youthful, and distinctive.

via GIPHY

In 2018, the Kongish expression 'add oil' was acknowledged by the English-speaking world when the phrase was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary. If someone tells you that saying 'add oil' is wrong, toss them the world's most authoritative record for the English language, pause, and anticipate a look of surprise.

No matter where you are, Cantonese expressions will always evoke the warmth and familiarity of living in Hong Kong. It's not just the mother tongue but also the mother lode of Hong Kong's sensibilities and cultural identity. After all, Hong Kong is not just a modern wonderland where the East meets West, but also a cradle of its own people, languages, and culture. 

