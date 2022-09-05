A look into ‘Kongish’ – the English language among Hongkongers

Colourful Cantonese sensibilities

Kongish retains the sparkle of Hong Kong’s colloquial culture through various lenses and forms. Phrases such as 'eat jor mud' (what have you eaten) and 'no leung heart' (immoral and corrupt) mix both English and Cantonese into the same sentence, while sayings like 'people mountain people sea' is a literal translation of a Cantonese idiom into English. This blend of the Cantonese tongue and the English alphabet showcases the creativity and adaptability of Hong Kong's bilingual twist of mind.

Kongish also preserves a peculiar colloquial Cantonese culture – swearing. Although swear words are sometimes considered vulgar and socially inappropriate, they are the shining heirloom of Hong Kong's culture. Characters in local movies extensively swear for better characterization, and it's partly what makes the audience love them even more.

Cantonese is swear-studded, and Kongish inherits large fortunes of expletives from its potty-mouthed Cantonese mother. Someone apologising with a 'sor9ly' (sor-gau-ly) is more sassy than remorseful. This is because the number 9, or 'gau' in Cantonese, is the Cantonese euphemism for male genitals. Tossing it around while apologising is as inappropriate as it is comical.

Meanwhile, the use of 'exact7ly' (exact-chat-ly) is both affirmative and provocative. The number 7, pronounced 'chat' in Cantonese, is used to replace the 'T' sound to put emphasis on how much one agrees with something. So instead of just saying "yeah", it's more of a "hell yeah!" The art of swearing is effortlessly translated into the Kongish vocabulary, making it all the more funny and subversive.

But perhaps the most important quality both Cantonese and Kongish share is how it shapes the unique trademark of Hong Kong people. It is never difficult for native Cantonese speakers to understand Kongish, but to English speakers or mainland Chinese people, these English scripts cannot be translated by Google or a dictionary. In this sense, Kongish serves as a gatekeeper to differentiate Hong Kong people from the rest of the world, making it an effective identity marker.