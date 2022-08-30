Cantonese internet and texting slang to use right now

Worse than Hoi-ting

🔊: "Waai gwo hoi ting" (壞過凱婷)

Translation: Being a villain

Example: “Aster is sent to the police station again. When did he become worse than Hoi-ting?”

A random Form One student posted on her Facebook that no one is as bad as Hoi-ting, who can smoke two cigarettes at once. Years later, the YouTube influencer Loui5Ng revisited the Facebook post and adapted it into a sarcastic critique. The phrase ‘Worse than Hoi-ting’ thus gained traction. In 2021, the Hong Kong Police Force launched an anti-drug campaign and referred to those who take illegal drugs as ‘worse than Hoi-ting.’ Now, it has become a slang phrase to describe a delinquent person. Sometimes, it’s also used to mock those who try way too hard to be bad or cool.