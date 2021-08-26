Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong 2021

Affordable Art Fair returns to Hong Kong in August

Start an art collection without breaking the bank at the 8th edition of Affordable Art Fair (AAF). Making art accessible to a broader audience, AAF returns to Hong Kong on August 26 to 29 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year’s exhibition will include initiatives to help local talent take a step up the arts-ladder through dedicated programmes such as the Young Talent exhibition featuring young local talents, Special Projects showcase of large-scale interactive installations, and a series of engaging workshops under the Wellbeing and Art Therapy programme in partnership with local charities. In order to bring overseas artists to participate in the fair, the Affordable Art Fair is also launching a remote participation programme for galleries abroad.

Guests can shop from thousands of affordable modern artworks from 40 local and international galleries, available at just $1,000 to $100,000 per artwork. Pieces by household names will sit alongside the latest emerging talent, and artworks will include limited edition prints, painting, sculptures, photography, and installations. Hong Kong local galleries participating in the fair include Hong Kong Arts Collective, Art Supermarket, Streams Gallery, Art Projects Gallery, and many more. Whether you’re a seasoned art collector or a first-time buyer, you’re bound to find something that will interest you.

Entry to the fair is available at $175 per head. Purchases of two tickets and more are available at $165 per head. Senior citizens and full-time students can get concession tickets priced at $135.

For tickets and more information, visit affordableartfair.com. Follow AAF on Facebook and Instagram for updates.