Hong Kong
An Eye for Beauty, the Illuminata Jewelry Collection

  • Art, Jewellery
  • L’ÉCOLE Asia Pacific, Tsim Sha Tsui
    An Eye for Beauty, the Illuminata Jewelry Collection
    An Eye for Beauty, the Illuminata Jewelry Collection
    An Eye for Beauty, the Illuminata Jewelry Collection
See beauty through the eyes of an esteemed collector

Showcasing approximately 50 artefacts, this exhibition will display a range of European and Chinese masterpieces that reflect the eye of an eminent private collector and connoisseur from Hong Kong. The exhibit will be split into three sections – the first showing Ming Dynasty furniture and the third dedicated to jewels from the Qing court. The main section will highlight 18th- and 19th-century Western jewellery, showing an evolution of styles from the Baroque, Victorian, Belle Époque, and Edwardian eras.

This is the seventh exhibition by L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts, in Hong Kong, and the fourth instalment in their ‘Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur’ series, which aims to capture how different individuals and cultures have their own criteria of beauty.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.lecolevancleefarpels.com/hk
Address:
L’ÉCOLE Asia Pacific
510A, 5F, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
1pm-7pm

