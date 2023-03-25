Hong Kong
Art Basel Hong Kong 2023

  • Art
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  1. Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  2. Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  3. Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  4. Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  5. Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  6. Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  7. Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  8. Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  9. Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
The crown jewel of Hong Kong Art Month and the city’s art calendar, Art Basel is taking place from March 23 to 25 at the Hong Kong Convention Centre. Featuring masterpieces and contemporary artworks from numerous galleries around the world, as well as a series of programmes and talks for visitors to take part in, there’s never a dull moment at Art Basel.

Details

Event website:
www.artbasel.com/hong-kong
Address:
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong

