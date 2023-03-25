The crown jewel of Hong Kong Art Month and the city’s art calendar, Art Basel is taking place from March 23 to 25 at the Hong Kong Convention Centre. Featuring masterpieces and contemporary artworks from numerous galleries around the world, as well as a series of programmes and talks for visitors to take part in, there’s never a dull moment at Art Basel.
Art Basel Hong Kong 2023
Details
- Event website:
- www.artbasel.com/hong-kong
- Address:
- Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
- 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
