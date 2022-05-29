Art Central returns from May 26 to 29 this year with an extensive roster of participating galleries showcasing everything from paintings and sculptures to mixed media work, large-scale installations, as well as art talks, video presentations, art performances and more. Bringing the focus on Hong Kong artists and galleries this year, the four-day event will allow visitors to discover various creative talents that our local art scene has to offer.
Art Central 2022
Details
Event website:
- artcentralhongkong.com/
Address:
- Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
- Wan Chai
- Hong Kong