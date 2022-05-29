Hong Kong
Art Central 2022

  • Art
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
Art Central returns from May 26 to 29 this year with an extensive roster of participating galleries showcasing everything from paintings and sculptures to mixed media work, large-scale installations, as well as art talks, video presentations, art performances and more. Bringing the focus on Hong Kong artists and galleries this year, the four-day event will allow visitors to discover various creative talents that our local art scene has to offer.

Details

Event website:
artcentralhongkong.com/
Address:
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

