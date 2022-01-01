ArtisTree Selects: The Missing Something – The Singing Canvases
Time Out says
A multimedia showcase by local singer-songwriter turned artist Ivana Wong, The Singing Canvases is the second chapter of Ivana's The Missing Something art series. The solo exhibition looks into the beauty of sharing with one and other, providing its audience with a multisensory experience through visually compelling installations that combine music, chiaroscuro art, videography and the written word.
Details
|Venue name:
|ArtisTree
|Venue website:
|www.taikooplace.com/en/ArtisTree.aspx
|Venue phone:
|2284 4877
|Address:
|
1/F, Cambridge House Taikoo Place, 979 King's Rd, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong
|Transport:
|MTR Quarry Bay Station, Exit A.