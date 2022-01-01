Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right ArtisTree Selects: The Missing Something – The Singing Canvases

ArtisTree Selects: The Missing Something – The Singing Canvases

Art ArtisTree , Quarry Bay Until Saturday January 8 2022
ArtisTree
A multimedia showcase by local singer-songwriter turned artist Ivana Wong, The Singing Canvases is the second chapter of Ivana's The Missing Something art series. The solo exhibition looks into the beauty of sharing with one and other, providing its audience with a multisensory experience through visually compelling installations that combine music, chiaroscuro art, videography and the written word.

Venue name: ArtisTree
Venue website: www.taikooplace.com/en/ArtisTree.aspx
Venue phone: 2284 4877
Address: 1/F, Cambridge House Taikoo Place, 979 King's Rd, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong

Transport: MTR Quarry Bay Station, Exit A.

