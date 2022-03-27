Beginner's guide to NFTs: What you should know

Want to get in on the NFT craze? Here are the basics.

So, you've been hearing all the buzz about NFT artworks getting sold for millions of dollars, and now you’re curious and want to jump on the bandwagon. We can't blame you, after all NFTs have constantly been making headlines, from Beeple's jaw-dropping US$69 million NFT artwork, the Shiba Inu dog meme selling for US$4 million (the most expensive meme in NFT history) to celebrities like Paris Hilton, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Justin Bieber launching their own NFT projects and collectibles. In September last year, even Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai turned never-before-seen footage of his film In The Mood For Love into an NFT and raked over HK$4 million from an auction at Sotheby's. People are definitely paying big money for these unique collectibles.

Whether you want to start creating NFTs, or are interested in making your first purchase, we’ve outlined some basics to help you get started.

