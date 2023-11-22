Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London

Time Out says

The Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) will soon showcase 52 pieces from the National Gallery, London – the first time these prestigious paintings will be exhibited in our city. Spanning more than 400 years of Western art from the 15th to the early 20th century, there’ll be artworks by some of the most beloved artists and masters, including Botticelli, Raphael, Titian, Caravaggio, Rembrandt, Goya, Turner, Constable, Monet, and Van Gogh. The exhibition will be divided into six thematic sections: sacred images, mythological stories, everyday scenes, portraiture, landscapes, and paintings of modern life.

Tickets to this exhibition are priced at $150, and will grant you access to the thematic exhibitions in Galleries 1 to 7 of HKPM. A special discount bundle is also available for visitors who wish to view the ‘Gazing at Sanxingdui: New Archaeological Discoveries in Sichuan’ exhibition on the same day – these bundle tickets are $240.