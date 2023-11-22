Hong Kong
Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London

  • Art, Masterpiece
  • Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon
  1. Portrait of Charles William Lambton (‘The Red Boy’)
    Photograph: Courtesy The National Gallery, LondonPortrait of Charles William Lambton (‘The Red Boy’)
  2. Three Miracles of Saint Zenobius
    Photograph: Courtesy The National Gallery, LondonThree Miracles of Saint Zenobius
  3. Irises by Claude Monet
    Photograph: Courtesy The National Gallery, LondonIrises by Claude Monet
  4. Bowl of Fruit and Tankard before a Window
    Photograph: Courtesy The National Gallery, LondonBowl of Fruit and Tankard before a Window
See art pieces by over 50 world-renowned artists without going to London

The Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) will soon showcase 52 pieces from the National Gallery, London – the first time these prestigious paintings will be exhibited in our city. Spanning more than 400 years of Western art from the 15th to the early 20th century, there’ll be artworks by some of the most beloved artists and masters, including Botticelli, Raphael, Titian, Caravaggio, Rembrandt, Goya, Turner, Constable, Monet, and Van Gogh. The exhibition will be divided into six thematic sections: sacred images, mythological stories, everyday scenes, portraiture, landscapes, and paintings of modern life.

Tickets to this exhibition are priced at $150, and will grant you access to the thematic exhibitions in Galleries 1 to 7 of HKPM. A special discount bundle is also available for visitors who wish to view the ‘Gazing at Sanxingdui: New Archaeological Discoveries in Sichuan’ exhibition on the same day – these bundle tickets are $240.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London
Hong Kong Palace Museum
From $150
