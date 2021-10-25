British artist Jon Burgerman creates a mini Candyland at K11 Musea

There’s always something ever so nostalgic about candies. Never mind eating them, just talking about them gets us excited. That’s why we were particularly thrilled when NYC-based British artist Jon Burgerman (yes, that really is his surname) created a mini Candyland pop-up at K11 Musea! Known for his signature doodle-style cartoons, the artist has accrued over 120k followers on Instagram (and counting) with his funky, child-like artworks – from gallery exhibitions and giant installations atop buildings to murals and digital artworks and all kinds of fun, colourful merch. Now here with his very own candy-filled pop-up in Hong Kong, Burgerman has brought along a collection of his colourful drawings, a selection of limited-edition merch, and even a Pick ‘n’ Mix stall so you can take home and munch on all your favourite candies!

Recovering from our sugar high, we caught up with the artist to chat about his inspiration behind the pop-up, his favourite candy, and something about a bouncy castle gallery?

Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea

What was the inspiration behind K11 Musea's 'Candyland'?

I wanted to create a happy place where people could come to and forget their day to day concerns. For me, creating art is an escape, and I want people who view my work to share some of that feeling. Also, who doesn't like candy! I want candy at all my shows from now on.

Hong Kong is a foodie paradise – any chance for some Hong Kong food-inspired artworks in the future?

Yes, of course. I want to eat and draw egg tarts all day long. Each one is like biting into sunshine.

Are you currently working on any new projects?

Yes, too many! I have some exhibitions planned for the end of the year and into 2022. So I am painting every day, with real energy and urgency, which I think is the best way to create anything!

I’m also creating new NFT collections and working on an animated TV show project with a network in LA.

If you had the resources to create anything you like, what would be your next project in Hong Kong?

A gallery that is completely a bouncy castle, with soft inflatable sculptures as the artworks. Does anyone reading this want to help me make this happen?

Lastly, what's your favourite childhood candy and why?

Just thinking about this now, those soft foam yellow bananas popped into my head. Remember those? I loved them. And the pink foam shrimp. When I think about it, I wouldn't be surprised if my colour pallet for my works was completely influenced by the candies I grew up loving.

If you want to learn more about Burgerman and his ever-wacky doodles and illustrations, check out the artist’s official website, or follow him on Instagram @jonburgerman to see all his latest artworks. The Candyland pop-up is open from now until November 14 as part of K11 Musea’s Muse Rooms project, so pay a visit now while you still can!