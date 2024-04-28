Time Out says

We’re delighted to see Sophia Hotung, one of our Future Shapers interviewees, exhibit her latest works in a solo show. Having been bedridden as a result of her autoimmune diseases, Hotung slowly began to re-explore the city’s roads, sidewalks, traffic junctions, and walkways, and was struck with inspiration one day when the song 42nd Street from the eponymous musical came up on shuffle. “It made me imagine the people around me launching into intricate tap dances or sweeping waltzes,” she says.

Hotung’s 10 original artworks combine her love for musicals with her love for this city, transforming passers-by into the cast of musical theatre ensembles set against the backdrop of locations all over Hong Kong, such as the Happy Valley Racecourse, Cheung Chau, and the steps on Duddell Street. If you’re anything like us and have always wanted to randomly break out into a huge song and dance number in real life, no doubt you’ll enjoy this exhibition at Wyndham Social as well.

