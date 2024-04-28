Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Choreopolis by Sophia Hotung

  • Art, Drawing and illustration
  • Wyndham Social, Lan Kwai Fong
  • Recommended
  1. Choreopolis exhibition Sophia Hotung
    Photograph: Courtesy Sophia Hotung
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Choreopolis exhibition Sophia Hotung
    Photograph: Courtesy Sophia Hotung
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Combining famous musicals with Hong Kong locations

We’re delighted to see Sophia Hotung, one of our Future Shapers interviewees, exhibit her latest works in a solo show. Having been bedridden as a result of her autoimmune diseases, Hotung slowly began to re-explore the city’s roads, sidewalks, traffic junctions, and walkways, and was struck with inspiration one day when the song 42nd Street from the eponymous musical came up on shuffle. “It made me imagine the people around me launching into intricate tap dances or sweeping waltzes,” she says.

Hotung’s 10 original artworks combine her love for musicals with her love for this city, transforming passers-by into the cast of musical theatre ensembles set against the backdrop of locations all over Hong Kong, such as the Happy Valley Racecourse, Cheung Chau, and the steps on Duddell Street. If you’re anything like us and have always wanted to randomly break out into a huge song and dance number in real life, no doubt you’ll enjoy this exhibition at Wyndham Social as well. 

Read our interview with Sophia Hotung here.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.wyndhamsocial.com/social-happening-detail.php?id=17
Address:
Wyndham Social
G/F, 33 Wyndham Street
Central

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.