Future Shapers: Young creatives transforming the city’s art and culture scene

Hong Kong, like many other places, is constantly evolving and facing new challenges. With growing concerns about a potentially grim future, we at Time Out believe it's essential to spotlight the future shapers of the city: talented and creative minds who are helping to change and propel the city for the better.

This month, the city celebrates Arts Month, during which up-and-coming local and international artists, as well as galleries, showcase their latest works at some of the city's most renowned contemporary art fairs. As part of this city-wide celebration of art, we are releasing Time Out Hong Kong's inaugural Future Shapers, highlighting the city's young, emerging artists and talented individuals who are reshaping the future of various arts in the city. Read on to learn about young Gen Z and Millennial creatives from visual arts, music, theatre, and dance, all of whom are transforming Hong Kong's art and culture scene with their innovative creations and unique perspectives.