Hong Kong
Timeout

Future Shapers 2024
Future Shapers 2024: Jiggie Boy, Joyce Kei, Lean Lui, Sophia Hotung, and Tom Chan

Future Shapers: Young creatives transforming the city’s art and culture scene

Meet the new generation of Hong Kong’s creatives from visual arts, music, theatre, and dance, transforming Hong Kong's art and culture scene.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Hong Kong, like many other places, is constantly evolving and facing new challenges. With growing concerns about a potentially grim future, we at Time Out believe it's essential to spotlight the future shapers of the city: talented and creative minds who are helping to change and propel the city for the better.

This month, the city celebrates Arts Month, during which up-and-coming local and international artists, as well as galleries, showcase their latest works at some of the city's most renowned contemporary art fairs. As part of this city-wide celebration of art, we are releasing Time Out Hong Kong's inaugural Future Shapers, highlighting the city's young, emerging artists and talented individuals who are reshaping the future of various arts in the city. Read on to learn about young Gen Z and Millennial creatives from visual arts, music, theatre, and dance, all of whom are transforming Hong Kong's art and culture scene with their innovative creations and unique perspectives.

Time Out Hong Kong’s Future Shapers 2024

Jiggie Boy, reviving Canto-rap for a global audience
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Jiggie Boy, reviving Canto-rap for a global audience

  • Music

In 2018, Jiggie Boy burst onto the music scene breathing new life into the Canto-rap genre. His hit song Chao Gong (潮共), released in January 2019, garnered millions of views on YouTube, propelling him to hip-hop stardom. At 31 years old, he stands out with numerous hit releases and accolades, notably winning seven awards at the Whats Good Music Awards, Hong Kong's first hip-hop music awards. He also holds co-ownership of Greytone Music and has noteworthy endorsements, including a collaboration as a Chivas Regal ambassador for an exclusive Hong Kong whisky pack release that showcased his distinctive graffiti artistry. 

Read more
Joyce Kei, forging her own path in the world of dance
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Joyce Kei, forging her own path in the world of dance

  • Art

Since picking up ballet, Joyce’s innate talent in the dance form has been recognised by organisations like the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts and Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation. She has also achieved multiple accolades, including victories in the Hong Kong Challenge Cup Dance Competition and the International Young Dancers Competition. At 18 years old, Joyce is also the founder of Youth Talents Support, an online community that enables young talents to connect with peers from all around the world. 

Read more
Sophia Hotung, 'accidental' artist promoting accessible creativity
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Sophia Hotung, ‘accidental’ artist promoting accessible creativity

  • Art
  • Drawing and illustration

Despite having to navigate her disability, Hong Kong-born Eurasian writer and illustrator Sophia Hotung successfully transitioned from a well-paid corporate employee to emerging as one of the most interesting up-and-coming artists in Hong Kong. She has published her own books, been highlighted in the city's top publications, and is on the brink of hosting her solo art exhibition. 

Read more
Tom Chan, child actor turned seasoned theatre virtuoso
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Tom Chan, child actor turned seasoned theatre virtuoso

  • Theatre
  • Musicals

At an age where most young people are just beginning to find their footing in their careers, 25-year-old playwright and theatre director Tom Chan has already surpassed his 10th year in the theatre industry. A theatre enthusiast from a young age, he first took the stage as a child actor in musicals and transitioned to directing productions by the age of 15, presenting the Cantonese version of the musical Grease. He later also acquired the rights from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer to put on a Cantonese production of the classic musical Singin’ in the Rain, and has since written, composed, directed, and produced Our Journal of Springtime: The Musical, Hong Kong’s first ever long-running musical. 

Read more
Lean Lui, fine arts photographer with coquette vibes
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Lean Lui, fine arts photographer with coquette vibes

  • Art

At the age of 21, fine art and fashion photographer Lean Lui was the first Asian photographer to work with the house of Christian Dior on a global campaign. Her work has also graced the covers of international publications such as Vogue and Vice magazine, and more recently, she has published her second book, Aseptic Field

Read more
