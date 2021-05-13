Creations Enlivened: Metal
Creations Enlivened: Metal is an exhibition featuring stunning metalwork collections produced by traditional craftsmen and contemporary artisans from Hong Kong and Japan. From brass to copper, silver to iron, the show uses various metals to present different modern-day objects crafted with traditional metal techniques.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.craftsonpeel.com/
|Venue name:
|Crafts on Peel
|Address:
|
11 Peel Street, Central
Hong Kong