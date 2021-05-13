Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Creations Enlivened: Metal

Creations Enlivened: Metal

Art Crafts on Peel , Central Until Saturday July 24 2021
Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Creations Enlivened: Metal is an exhibition featuring stunning metalwork collections produced by traditional craftsmen and contemporary artisans from Hong Kong and Japan. From brass to copper, silver to iron, the show uses various metals to present different modern-day objects crafted with traditional metal techniques.  

Event website: https://www.craftsonpeel.com/
Venue name: Crafts on Peel
Address: 11 Peel Street, Central
Hong Kong

