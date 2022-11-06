Time Out says

Following the success of the first-ever Digital Art Fair Asia show in 2021, art enthusiasts from around the world have been patiently waiting for the arrival of its second edition. Unfortunately, the organisers have decided to shift its second show (originally scheduled to take place in September this year) to 2023 in order to welcome folks from the global art community to travel to Hong Kong.

Thankfully, local art lovers will still be in for a treat this year as the team brings a special Xperience show to a 20,000sq ft venue this October. Thousands of digital art pieces will be showcased through physical and digital displays, as well as virtual reality in the metaverse. Highlights include the Immersive Zone, which will feature works by Jacky Tsai, a London-based Chinese artist renowned for his interplay of Chinese and Western cultures; as well as a public digital art installation 'The Xperience Art Project', where visitors will be invited to create their own digital artwork and see it displayed on the video wall of the venue's facade.

Tickets to Digital Art Fair Xperience Hong Kong 2022 are now available on Klook. Ticket holders of Digital Art Fair Asia Edition, originally scheduled for September 2022, can opt for a full refund or rebook their time slot for the Xperience show in October.