Dog Art Gallery by Michel Keck at Harbour North

Following the success of the Cat Art exhibition by Shu Yamamoto, Harbour North brings a new showcase this summer that's completely dedicated to dogs! Featuring the works of multidisciplinary artist Micheel Keck, the Dog Art Gallery presents more than 50 pieces of work by the artist that span from abstract art to mixed media. Divided into four experience zones, the gallery invites every doggie in town and their hoomans to interact with the artworks through sight, scent, and sense.

Don’t miss highlights such as the giant food bowl ball pit and a bouncy water bowl, colourful 3D sculptures in honour of loyal working dogs around the world, and a series of paintings that have been digitised to a dog-friendly yellow and blue tone – colours that dogs are more perceptive to – allowing each fur kid to have a closer look at the paintings. Some of the paintings have also been specially placed near the ground so they are on the same eye-level as every four-legged visitor!