Ed Sheeran: Visiting Butterflies art projection at Tai Kwun

Art Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art , Central Sunday November 21 2021
To celebrate the launch of Ed Sheeran's new album “=”, Warner Music has joined hands with Tai Kwun to debut a stunning art projection at the Parade Ground and Laundry Steps, before moving on to make its way around Asia. Titled 'Visiting Butterflies', the stunning projection – inspired by Sheeran's use of different butterflies to represent each track on the album – gives a visual interpretation of the experiences and stories behind his music.

Event website: https://www.taikwun.hk/en/programme/detail/visiting-butterflies/904
Venue name: Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
Address: 10 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong

