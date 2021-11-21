Ed Sheeran: Visiting Butterflies art projection at Tai Kwun

To celebrate the launch of Ed Sheeran's new album “=”, Warner Music has joined hands with Tai Kwun to debut a stunning art projection at the Parade Ground and Laundry Steps, before moving on to make its way around Asia. Titled 'Visiting Butterflies', the stunning projection – inspired by Sheeran's use of different butterflies to represent each track on the album – gives a visual interpretation of the experiences and stories behind his music.