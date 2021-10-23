Elliott Erwitt—Platinum Prints
F22 foto space is currently holding an exhibition from now to October 30 that showcases 19 iconic images of the legendary American Magnum photographer Elliott Erwitt. Showcased in exquisite platinum prints, the images – which features Erwitt's favourite subjects including women, children, dogs and genuine good humour – perfectly translate the photographer's tones with densely rich shadows and fine highlights.
Details
|Venue name:
|F22 Foto Space
|Venue website:
|www.f22.com
|Address:
|
Shops BW11 & 13, The Peninsula Arcade, Salisbury Road, Kowloon
Hong Kong