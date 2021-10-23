Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Elliott Erwitt—Platinum Prints

Art F22 Foto Space , Tsim Sha Tsui Until Saturday October 30 2021
Photograph: Courtesy f22 foto space/Elliott ErwittUSA. New York City. Circa 1950.
Photograph: Courtesy f22 foto space/Elliott ErwittUSA. California. 1956.
Photograph: Courtesy f22 foto space/Elliott ErwittFRANCE. Paris. 1989.
Photograph: Courtesy f22 foto space/Elliott ErwittUSA. New York. 1954. American actress Marilyn Monroe.

F22 foto space is currently holding an exhibition from now to October 30 that showcases 19 iconic images of the legendary American Magnum photographer Elliott Erwitt. Showcased in exquisite platinum prints, the images – which features Erwitt's favourite subjects including women, children, dogs and genuine good humour – perfectly translate the photographer's tones with densely rich shadows and fine highlights.

Venue name: F22 Foto Space
Venue website: www.f22.com
Address: Shops BW11 & 13, The Peninsula Arcade, Salisbury Road, Kowloon
Hong Kong

