Hong Kong
Timeout

‘Embodied’ exhibition by Willem Hoeffnagel

  • Art, Painting
  • WOAW Gallery (Wan Chai), Wan Chai
  1. Embodied Willem Hoeffnagel
    Photograph: Courtesy Wong Pak Hang / Woaw Gallery
  2. Embodied Willem Hoeffnagel
    Photograph: Courtesy Wong Pak Hang / Woaw Gallery
Time Out says

This solo exhibition by Dutch painter Willem Hoeffnagel seeks to introspectively explore human emotions. Using his recognisable figures with floating eyes, there are no actual faces to be found so they do not represent any specific person, but rather invites the viewer to embody the space of the figures. Each of his paintings convey emotions but they are not clearly defined and it’s up to the viewer to decide what feelings are awakened by each piece.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Dates and times

