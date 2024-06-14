This solo exhibition by Dutch painter Willem Hoeffnagel seeks to introspectively explore human emotions. Using his recognisable figures with floating eyes, there are no actual faces to be found so they do not represent any specific person, but rather invites the viewer to embody the space of the figures. Each of his paintings convey emotions but they are not clearly defined and it’s up to the viewer to decide what feelings are awakened by each piece.
‘Embodied’ exhibition by Willem Hoeffnagel
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- WOAW Gallery (Wan Chai)
- 5 Sun Street, Wan Chai
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
