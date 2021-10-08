Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Fine Art Asia 2021

Fine Art Asia 2021

Art Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre , Wan Chai Friday October 8 2021 - Monday October 11 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Baxter Contemporary/Pip Todd Warmoth
Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Baxter Contemporary/Tracey Emin

Held from October 8 to 11 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Fine Art Asia highlights works that span more than 5,000 years of cultural history in Chinese and European art. Featuring works presented by numerous renowned galleries from Hong Kong and around the world, get ready to feast your eyes on a mix of Asian and Western antiques, paintings, fine jewellery, ink art, photography, as well as modern and contemporary art pieces. 

Event website: http://www.fineartasia.com
Event phone: 3107 0681
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
Address: 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Price: $50-$120

