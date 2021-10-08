Fine Art Asia 2021
Held from October 8 to 11 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Fine Art Asia highlights works that span more than 5,000 years of cultural history in Chinese and European art. Featuring works presented by numerous renowned galleries from Hong Kong and around the world, get ready to feast your eyes on a mix of Asian and Western antiques, paintings, fine jewellery, ink art, photography, as well as modern and contemporary art pieces.
