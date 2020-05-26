Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Flowers Gallery

Flowers Gallery

Michael Wolf, hong kong photographer, flowers gallery hong kong
Photograph: Courtesy Flowers Gallery/© The Estate of Michael Wolf, Informal Solutions Installation (2017)

Flowers Gallery Hong Kong is the first of the famous London-based gallery location in Asia. For the past 50 years, the gallery has exhibited over 900 art shows all across the globe, and has represented more than 50 international artists and artist's estates.

Address: 49 Tung Street, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

www.flowersgallery.com Call Venue 2576 5088

  • Art

    Walking Backwards by Aleah Chapin

    Renowned for her bold and intimate portrayals of the human figure, contemporary American painter Aleah Chapin is having her first solo exhibition in Asia at Flowers Gallery. Title Walking Backwards, the exhibition features a new body of works that first...

    Until Saturday January 15 2022
