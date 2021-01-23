Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Fo Tan Open Studios

Fo Tan Open Studios

Art, Arts centres Fotan Studios , Fo Tan Saturday January 23 2021 - Sunday January 24 2021
Fotan Open Studios
Photograph: Courtesy Fotan Open Studios

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Get first-hand experience and up-close views of the creative process of local talents at Fo Tan Open Studios. The neighbourhood is home to numerous homegrown talents including painters, sculptors, and fashion and jewellery designers. The popular open day sees a selected group of artist studios welcome the public into their creative space and get hands-on experience at a wide variety of workshops.

