Fo Tan Open Studios
Time Out says
Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.
Get first-hand experience and up-close views of the creative process of local talents at Fo Tan Open Studios. The neighbourhood is home to numerous homegrown talents including painters, sculptors, and fashion and jewellery designers. The popular open day sees a selected group of artist studios welcome the public into their creative space and get hands-on experience at a wide variety of workshops.
Details
|Venue name:
|Fotan Studios
|Venue website:
|www.fotanstudios.org
|Venue phone:
|9332 0424
|Address:
|
Fo Tan
Hong Kong