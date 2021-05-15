Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Frank Auerbach / Tony Bevan: What is a Head?

Frank Auerbach / Tony Bevan: What is a Head?

Art Ben Brown Fine Arts , Aberdeen Saturday May 15 2021 - Saturday July 3 2021
Ben Brown Fine Arts
Photograph: Courtesy Ben Brown Fine Arts

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Open from May 15 to July 3, Frank Auerbach / Tony Bevan: What is a Head? is an exhibition that explores both the physical and innermost representations of the human head. The exhibit brings together two renowned British painters, who share the same fascination for creating art with the 'head' despite coming from different generations. 

Event website: https://www.benbrownfinearts.com/
Venue name: Ben Brown Fine Arts
Address: 202 The Factory, 1 Yip Fat Street Wong Chuk Hang
Central
Hong Kong

