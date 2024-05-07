Hong Kong
French May Arts Festival 2024 with Alliance Française

  • Art
  1. Alliance Française
    Photograph: Courtesy Alliance Française
  2. Alliance Française
    Photograph: Courtesy Alliance Française
  3. Alliance Française
    Photograph: Courtesy Alliance Française
A celebration of all things française, the French May Arts Festival is back with a wide range of exciting cultural experiences citywide until June 30. This year, Alliance Française continues to present and support an impressive array of projects, spanning music, theatre, cinema, exhibitions, concerts, and gastronomy.

Festival highlights include the musical performance of Gaby Deslys: The Fabulous Destiny of The First Star of The Music Hall, the Hong Kong debut of the Le Siffleur – The Whistler concert, the thought-provoking multimedia exhibition, (Re)births, new programmes for the French May Cinema. Other must-attend events include the outreach programme Talk: A Passion for Silk and the music festival Make Music, Hong Kong!. Foodies can also anticipate wine tasting sessions and the two-day exclusive baking course at the French GourMay.

Purchase your tickets today and click here for more info.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Alliance Française

