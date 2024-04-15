Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
French May and French GourMay 2024
Photograph: Courtesy French GourMay Food and Wine Festival

Your ultimate guide to French May Arts Festival and French GourMay 2024

The unmissable event of the year for every Francophile in Hong Kong

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with French May Arts Festival
Advertising

Hong Kong is home to plenty of expatriates, and French people claim a large percentage among this group of foreign nationals who have chosen to reside in our Fragrant Harbour. In fact, the French Consulate estimates that there are over 25,000 French citizens living in Hong Kong, which means we have one of the largest Gallic communities in Asia. As such, every year in May, Hong Kong celebrates all things française with the French May Arts Festival. Along with the French GourMay Food and Wine Festival, this year will see over 100 arts and cultural programmes held across the city, as well as plenty of cross-cultural events that bridge East and West. Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening during the French May festivities.

RECOMMENDED:

Meet the young creatives transforming Hong Kong’s arts scene
Where to find Hong Kong-inspired cocktails
The historic Lin Heung Tea House has reopened its doors

What are the highlights of the French May Arts Festival 2024?
Photograph: Courtesy M+, Hong Kong / Fan Ho

What are the highlights of the French May Arts Festival 2024?

The festival opens with the Noir & Blanc – A Story of Photography exhibition at M+. This is the museum’s first special exhibition on photography in collaboration with the Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF). See more than 250 significant photos from BnF’s world-renowned collection alongside over 30 works from M+’s own collection. If you like the melancholic and dramatic quality of black-and-white photography, you’ll definitely enjoy this exhibition.

 

Photograph: Courtesy French May Arts Festival

Bringing music and movement together, the Symphony of New Worlds performance sees conductor Zahia Ziouani leading France’s Divertimento Orchestra and the City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong in performing classic dance masterpieces from around the world, while dance troupe Compagnie Käfig fuses hip-hop, breakdance, martial arts, and contemporary dance under choreographer and hip-hop artist Mourad Merzouki.

Photograph: Courtesy French May Arts Festival

Other performances in the French May include a performance by renowned pianist Niu Niu and flautist Cocomi (the daughter of Japanese actor Takuya Kimura, incidentally); a range of collaborative Hong Kong and French theatre productions; and the 80s tunes-driven ‘musical’ Love Train 2020. Fans of jazz should also put The Two Sides of Thierry Maillard on their calendars for a duo of wildly different jazz concerts featuring various talented musicians.

What are the highlights of the French GourMay Food and Wine Festival?
Photograph: Courtesy French GourMay

What are the highlights of the French GourMay Food and Wine Festival?

This year, the French GourMay will be celebrating the tastes of Occitanie, a region in the south of France which includes the cities of Toulouse, Montpellier, Nîmes, and more. This large region that stretches from the mountains to the sea is well-known for gastronomic excellence with plenty of culinary specialities. Occitanie is also the largest wine-growing region in France, so get ready to try a range of wines boasting flavour palettes as diverse as this area’s landscape.

Photograph: Courtesy French GourMay

Throughout French GourMay, participating restaurants in Hong Kong will present carefully curated menus and dining promotions that highlight Occitanie’s culinary delights. Some of these specialties include foie gras, Roquefort cheese, and duck magret. Several online and brick-and-mortar shops will also offer special promotions on French wines and gourmet foods. In particular, wine lovers will be glad to find specially selected Occitanie wines covering appellations from Languedoc, Roussillon, Southwestern France, and Rhône Valley.

When and where will the French May and French GourMay events be held?
Photograph: Cara Hung

When and where will the French May and French GourMay events be held?

The joint festivals will run throughout the month of May, so make sure you have enough striped shirts and red berets to tide you through the French vibes. Aside from the major events in museums, theatres, and restaurants, Central Market and Nina Mall will each host French markets for four days. Visit Cheung Yee Street just outside D2 Place to find a range of stalls dedicated to French culture, art, traditions, as well as street food and pastries. Lastly, hit up the Happy Valley Racecourse for Happy French Wednesdays, which will bring together our world-class horse racing events with French food and wine.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.