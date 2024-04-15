Hong Kong is home to plenty of expatriates, and French people claim a large percentage among this group of foreign nationals who have chosen to reside in our Fragrant Harbour. In fact, the French Consulate estimates that there are over 25,000 French citizens living in Hong Kong, which means we have one of the largest Gallic communities in Asia. As such, every year in May, Hong Kong celebrates all things française with the French May Arts Festival. Along with the French GourMay Food and Wine Festival, this year will see over 100 arts and cultural programmes held across the city, as well as plenty of cross-cultural events that bridge East and West. Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening during the French May festivities.

