What are the highlights of the French May Arts Festival 2024?
The festival opens with the Noir & Blanc – A Story of Photography exhibition at M+. This is the museum’s first special exhibition on photography in collaboration with the Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF). See more than 250 significant photos from BnF’s world-renowned collection alongside over 30 works from M+’s own collection. If you like the melancholic and dramatic quality of black-and-white photography, you’ll definitely enjoy this exhibition.