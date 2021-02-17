A 283-seat independent cinema in Kennedy Town

The Western district welcomes a new independent cinema in Kennedy Town just in time as entertainment venues reopen in the city. Located at Catchick Street and North Street's intersection, the four-house cinema Golden Scene officially opens its doors on February 18. The local film distributor will be showcasing art films, Hong Kong-made films, and international blockbusters.

Initially scheduled to open on February 11, the movie house postponed its opening due to the government's imposed social distancing restrictions. Visitors can now enjoy the 283-seat cinema providing it operates at 50 percent of seating capacity, and guests are required to use the LeaveHomeSafe mobile app.

The cinema is currently screening the local film The Way We Keep Dancing, action flick Shock Wave 2, a romantic Taiwanese film My Missing Valentine, and Disney Pixar's Soul. Since seatings will be limited, make sure to get your tickets ahead. Tickets are available on this link.

For more information, follow Golden Scene on Facebook and Instagram.