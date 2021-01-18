Things you need to know about Hong Kong's social distancing restrictions

Here's what you can and can't do in Hong Kong until January 27

January 19: The government announces one more week extension of social distancing measures that were initially scheduled to ease on January 20. Currently, existing regulations include the temporary closure of all the city's bars, pubs, clubs, and other facilities like gyms and cinemas, as well as the requirement for restaurants to close dining services from 6pm.

According to the government, the extension was a difficult decision since it continuously impacts businesses and city life, but it was a necessary measure to help combat the rising coronavirus cases that are now reaching three digits.

Part of the extended measure is the work-from-home arrangement for government employees which will continue until January 27. The government also urges employers in the private sectors to follow suit. For inbound travellers, starting on January 23, passengers who have spent a minimum of two hours in Brazil and Ireland in the last 21 days will be banned from entering Hong Kong.

If you have questions about the new restrictions and rules on public gatherings and would like to keep abreast on 'what you can or can't do' or 'what is still open', we've combed through public information and recent government announcements to shed light on some of the relevant things you should know.

