Things you need to know about Hong Kong's social distancing restrictions
Here's what you can and can't do in Hong Kong until January 27
January 19: The government announces one more week extension of social distancing measures that were initially scheduled to ease on January 20. Currently, existing regulations include the temporary closure of all the city's bars, pubs, clubs, and other facilities like gyms and cinemas, as well as the requirement for restaurants to close dining services from 6pm.
According to the government, the extension was a difficult decision since it continuously impacts businesses and city life, but it was a necessary measure to help combat the rising coronavirus cases that are now reaching three digits.
Part of the extended measure is the work-from-home arrangement for government employees which will continue until January 27. The government also urges employers in the private sectors to follow suit. For inbound travellers, starting on January 23, passengers who have spent a minimum of two hours in Brazil and Ireland in the last 21 days will be banned from entering Hong Kong.
If you have questions about the new restrictions and rules on public gatherings and would like to keep abreast on 'what you can or can't do' or 'what is still open', we've combed through public information and recent government announcements to shed light on some of the relevant things you should know.
RECOMMENDED: Read about the Hong Kong charities and nonprofits that need your support during these difficult times.
What is the current rule about public gatherings?
Since December 2, the government only allows two people to gather in public. If people are caught gathering in groups of more than the permitted number, there will be a fine of $25,000 and imprisonment for six months for 'any person who participates in a prohibited group gathering; organises a prohibited group gathering; owns, controls or operates the place of the gathering; and knowingly allows the gathering.' Participants caught in the illegal gathering may be discharged by paying a fixed penalty of $5,000.
The only exemptions to the rule are gatherings in public for transportation purposes; for groups performing any governmental function; for groups gathering at a place of work or within hospital and healthcare facilities; persons living in the same household; proceedings in a court; funerals and any other occasions for mourning.
The government requires mandatory mask-wearing when entering terminals, boarding and while onboard public transport, as well as indoor and outdoor public places. If you are caught violating the mask-wearing regulations, you will get a fine of $5,000.
Since October 2, religious activities are allowed at places of worship, providing the number of participants does not exceed the 50 percent capacity. During such activities, no food or drink can be served unless it is part of a religious ritual.
The number of people allowed in business meetings remains at 20. And those with wedding plans can invite only up to 20 attendees to their nuptial ceremony, but the reception is a no-no, as food and drink are prohibited. The silver lining – at least you won't have to spend so much on the wedding preparations.
Restaurants, along with gyms, hotels, and cinemas are required to display QR codes for the LeaveHomeSafe mobile app which records your whereabouts and checks whether you have visited any venues as a COVID-19 patient at the same time.
Can I eat at the nearest restaurant?
Hong Kong eateries are limited to dining services until 6pm. They will also only be able to seat two people (from the previous four), and must not exceed 50 percent capacity.
Body temperature checks and hand sanitiser will be given to guests upon arrival at establishments. Customers must also wear masks before and after the meal, and when picking up their orders.
If you'd like to know which restaurants are temporarily closed, here's a list that we update regularly. You may also check our recommendations on the best restaurants currently offering delivery and takeaway for the holiday season. There are also a few restaurants joining the city's food offering, so check out our line-up of the best new restaurants to try in Hong Kong.
Can I finally drink at my favourite bar?
Since November 26 bars, pubs, nightclubs, and party rooms were already required to shut down temporarily, pending further developments in the city. Dance floors will remain off-limits and live performances prohibited. And since December 2, karaoke lounges also suspended operations.
If you feel like drinking at a safe distance at home, a lot of your favourite bars have started to offer takeaway or delivery. Some of these offerings will continue, so make sure to call your favourite neighbourhood bar for orders and enquiries. Bars with catering permits will remain open for business, if you would like to support them here's a list of venues still resuming operations.
Can I book a staycation?
Hotels remain open, but they must adhere to specific guidelines imposed by the government. That includes limiting the number of guests in each guestroom to four persons (unless the group is from the same family) and requiring all room visitors to register their personal information. Intense hygiene practices must be implemented to protect their staff and the guests, which will include regular body temperature screening and thorough cleaning and disinfection of facilities and amenities before the arrival of a new guest. Hand sanitisers must be available in rooms.
People undergoing quarantine in hotels must be billeted on separate floors from regular guests. Hotel operators must take effective measures to prevent those under self-isolation from leaving their rooms. Visitors for guests under quarantine are not allowed. If a family member or a friend needs to send food or any goods for replenishing, they can give the items to the hotel staff to place outside of the guest's room. If a person under compulsory hotel quarantine requires the company of a carer, involved parties must request permission from the Department of Health. Once allowed, carer must be quarantined in the hotel until the end of the isolation period.
Breaking quarantine orders is a criminal offence and offenders are subject to a maximum imprisonment of six months and a fine of $25,000.
If you are a Hong Kong resident returning to the city, Ovolo Hotel launched a 14-night quarantine concierge service with special services that support returnees' physical and mental wellbeing.
If you're looking for staycation packages for a little R&R, check out the best hotels deals to book right now, or schedule a weekend getaway from the best beachside locations in the city, boutique hotels, or have a staycation with your furry pet at any of these hotels. If you're planning a vacation for you and your significant other, check out the best romantic hotels in the city or the cosiest and most Instagrammable Airbnbs in town.
Can I still travel?
The public is encouraged to avoid all non-essential travel outside the city. All Hong Kong residents returning to town are required to submit a health declaration form and will undergo a swab test for the COVID-19 virus at the Temporary Specimen Collection Centre (TSCC) set up in the restricted area of the airport. Returning residents are subject to a 21-day compulsory quarantine unless exempted under the 'Compulsory Quarantine of Certain Persons Arriving at Hong Kong from Foreign Places Regulation'.
All non-Hong Kong residents coming from overseas countries and regions by plane will be denied entry to Hong Kong. Non-Hong Kong residents coming from the Mainland, Macau, and Taiwan will be denied entry if they have been to any overseas countries and regions in the past 14 days. Flights from the UK into Hong Kong are banned since December 21. And travellers who stayed more than two hours in South Africa for the past 21 days will not be allowed to board for Hong Kong. Starting on January 23, passengers who have spent a minimum of two hours in Brazil and Ireland in the last 21 days will be banned from entering Hong Kong. For updates on travel restrictions, please visit this link.
Hong Kong and Singapore's two-way travel bubble is postponed pending further developments in the city. Once launched, the travel bubble would allow a quarantine-free air route between the two cities. The highly-anticipated travel bubble will have no restrictions placed on the purpose of the trip and will not require travellers to undergo the mandatory 21-day quarantine. To learn more about the travel bubble regulations, visit this regularly updated guide.
Check the government website of your country of origin and your intended destination to see what policies have been put in place and monitor the situation should you plan to travel abroad. For information about countries/areas with reported cases of COVID-19, please visit this link.
Can I go to camps and beaches for fresh air?
Leisure and Cultural Services Department's (LCSD) beaches, campsites, barbecue sites, and swimming pools are temporarily closed. But LCSD's park lawns and outdoor jogging tracks remain open.
Visit this link to keep updated on various LCSD spots that will remain open or closed to the public.
Ok, can I just go for an outdoor hike?
Any outdoor activities must be carried out whilst adhering to the social distancing rule. For the latest updates on facilities in country parks, call 1823 for enquiries or visit hiking.gov.hk.
How about sports and fitness centres?
Gyms, fitness centres, and sports venues are temporarily closed pending further developments in the city.
LCSD's outdoor leisure venues/facilities including tennis courts, bowling greens, sports grounds, Ngau Chi Wan Park Archery Range, Shek O Obstacle Golf Course, Tuen Mun Recreation and Sports Centre, gateball courts, table tennis tables, chess tables, skateparks, roller skating rinks, skateboard grounds, outdoor fitness equipment, pebble walk trails, model car play areas, model boat pools, cycling facilities (except for cycle paths), road safety towns, amphitheatres, hard-surface badminton pitches and children's play facilities are temporarily closed.
Venues for team games, public swimming pools, water sports centres, spectator stands, billiard facilities, and all indoor sports facilities including sports centres, the Hong Kong Velodrome, squash centres, badminton centres, and table tennis centres will remain closed.
Visit this link for more information on LCSD's outdoor and indoor leisure facilities.
If you're planning to exercise at home, check out our recommendations for the best fitness programmes and dance classes online and get some home workout essentials to kickstart your fitness regimen.
Can I get a haircut in the nearest salon?
Yes, you can get a haircut. Barbershops and hair salons are allowed to operate because these establishments are exempted from the closure rule. However, they must operate with 1.5m partitioning between service seats and all staff are required to wear masks and face shields.
Other salons, including beauty parlours, are temporarily closed until further notice.
This is so stressful, can I get a massage?
Spa establishments and massage parlours are closed pending further developments in the city. Bathhouses, along with the steam and sauna facilities, will remain closed.
Registered Chinese medicine practitioners are allowed to operate, and if you need therapy for medical reasons, physiotherapy centres and certified chiropractic establishments remain open.
If you're looking for other ways to destress, get started with CBD products and essential oils. Or turn your attention to indoor plants to lower levels of anxiety and stress, bring a touch of nature into your homes with the help of these plant delivery services. You may also check out some of our recommendations for the best ways to unwind and relax while waiting for things to settle.
Are there other venue closures that I should know about?
Venues including game centres, theme parks, mahjong parlours have suspended operations since December 2.
Stay up to date with the latest information on cancelled events and closed venues from our regularly updated list.
While we wait for things to settle, and the city to ease social distancing regulations, the Centre for Health Protection advised the public to reduce social activities and maintain appropriate social distance with other people. Maintain good personal hygiene and keep a healthy lifestyle to build up immunity. Here's where to find updated news, alerts, and health tips from the government.
If you're interested in what is currently happening both online and offline all over the city, check out our guide to all the best things to do in Hong Kong this season including all the festive happenings in the city.
If you are still staying in to keep the virus at bay, use this time to stay productive, learn something new and gain a few skills. Check out our list of the best online classes that you can take for free. For home entertainment, try Netflix party with your friends, play some online card games or video games, or learn some new tricks in the kitchen or up your home bar game.