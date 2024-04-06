Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Henderson Arts @ Central

  • Art
  • H Queen's, Central
  1. Henderson Arts @ Central
    Photograph: Courtesy Henderson Land
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Collected Light exhibition Henderson Arts @ Central
    Photograph: Courtesy Henderson Land
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Henderson Arts @ Central mural
    Photograph: Courtesy Henderson Land
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Henderson Land is extending their creative offerings past the H Queen’s art hub

To coincide with Hong Kong Arts Month, property developer Henderson Land has gathered 10 local and international artists to spark creativity and enrich the community within our city. Their flagship commercial development H Queen’s will host ‘Collected Light: From Legacy to Future’, an exhibition with eight multidisciplinary women artists who play with the use of light. See these illuminating works of visual art, sculptures, digital installations, and moving image works, which will be on show until April 6. They’ve also unveiled a new creative art piece at Site 3 of the new Central Harbourfront on Man Yiu Street, a vibrant 200-metre mural done by artists Elaine Chiu and Zoie Lam. The piece incorporates some of Hong Kong’s most iconic landmarks amongst our natural landscape, so see if you can identify them all. 

Six international art galleries within H Queen’s will also be holding an array of exhibitions, including ‘In Silence: An Ode to Nothing Tadaaki Kuwayama & Rakuko Naito’ at Whitestone Gallery, ‘Traces of Life: Global Figuration’ at Onfinitive Art Foundation, and ‘Sujin Lee: I Became You’ at Saatchi Yates.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
H Queen's
80 Queen's Road Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

00:00Collected Light: From Legacy to FutureH Queen's
00:00Collected Light: From Legacy to FutureH Queen's
00:00Collected Light: From Legacy to FutureH Queen's
00:00Collected Light: From Legacy to FutureH Queen's
00:00Collected Light: From Legacy to FutureH Queen's
00:00Collected Light: From Legacy to FutureH Queen's
00:00Collected Light: From Legacy to FutureH Queen's
00:00Collected Light: From Legacy to FutureH Queen's
00:00Collected Light: From Legacy to FutureH Queen's
00:00Collected Light: From Legacy to FutureH Queen's
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.