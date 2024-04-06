Time Out says

To coincide with Hong Kong Arts Month, property developer Henderson Land has gathered 10 local and international artists to spark creativity and enrich the community within our city. Their flagship commercial development H Queen’s will host ‘Collected Light: From Legacy to Future’, an exhibition with eight multidisciplinary women artists who play with the use of light. See these illuminating works of visual art, sculptures, digital installations, and moving image works, which will be on show until April 6. They’ve also unveiled a new creative art piece at Site 3 of the new Central Harbourfront on Man Yiu Street, a vibrant 200-metre mural done by artists Elaine Chiu and Zoie Lam. The piece incorporates some of Hong Kong’s most iconic landmarks amongst our natural landscape, so see if you can identify them all.

Six international art galleries within H Queen’s will also be holding an array of exhibitions, including ‘In Silence: An Ode to Nothing Tadaaki Kuwayama & Rakuko Naito’ at Whitestone Gallery, ‘Traces of Life: Global Figuration’ at Onfinitive Art Foundation, and ‘Sujin Lee: I Became You’ at Saatchi Yates.