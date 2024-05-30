Hong Kong
Hidden Space

  • Art
  • Kwai Chung
Hidden Space art Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Hidden Space
Time Out says

An independent, non-commercial art space founded by three Hong Kong artists

An independent space founded by three Hong Kong artists in an industrial building in Kwai Hing. They work with creatives and curators to develop experimental installations and performance art that work as opportunities for artists looking to extend their practice within a non-commercial environment.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Unit 6, 16/F, Block A, Wah Tat Industrial Centre, 8-10 Wah Sing Street, Kwai Hing
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
