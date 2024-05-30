An independent space founded by three Hong Kong artists in an industrial building in Kwai Hing. They work with creatives and curators to develop experimental installations and performance art that work as opportunities for artists looking to extend their practice within a non-commercial environment.
Hidden Space
An independent, non-commercial art space founded by three Hong Kong artists
- Unit 6, 16/F, Block A, Wah Tat Industrial Centre, 8-10 Wah Sing Street, Kwai Hing
- Hong Kong
