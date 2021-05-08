HKwalls 2021

The city's biggest street art festival is back! From May 8 to 16, the annual street art and mural festival will be giving Sai Kung a colourful makeover this year with an exciting lineup of artists painting different murals in the neighbourhood. A thematic exhibition titled Tools of the Trade will also be held at Soho House in Sheung Wan from May 8 to June 6. Framing the history of street art and graffiti through the tools that artists use to create their work, the exhibition will feature artists and tools dating back to late 1960s USA, including acclaimed American photographer Martha Cooper, juxtaposed with the King of Kowloon who started painted the streets of Hong Kong as early as the mid-1950s.