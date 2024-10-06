Subscribe
  1. Hong Kong China International Tattoo Exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy laizongwei / Hong Kong China International Tattoo Exhibition
  • Art
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  • Recommended

Hong Kong China International Tattoo Exhibition 2024

Get tickets while the early-bird rate lasts

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

The Hong Kong China International Tattoo Exhibition is returning once again for a three-day showcase of everything ink and skin. From October 4 to 6, tattoo artists from Hong Kong, mainland China, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, the UK, France, Thailand, Poland, Hungary, and more will be gathering at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai to display their work and styles, and connect with tattoo enthusiasts.

This year’s edition will also see a special collaboration with global artist agency 6VI and over 100 artists from more than 30 countries, who will be presenting what they call a ‘poster marathon’ – each artist creating themed visuals for tattoo convention posters. As with previous years, there will also be a competition where artists get to put their work up to be judged under three categories: black and white, colour, and schoolwork. Even for spectators unfamiliar with the industry, it’s still a good chance to see and admire different kinds of body art.

Early-bird discounts run until September 1, with one-day passes going for $160 and three-day passes for $240. After that, regular entry will cost $200 for one day and $300 for three days.

Details

Event website:
www.hktattoocon.com/
Address
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Oct 4-5, 11am-9pm; Oct 6, 11am-7pm

Dates and times

