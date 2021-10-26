Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right House of Fortune by Mak2

House of Fortune by Mak2

Art De Sarthe Gallery , Aberdeen Tuesday October 26 2021 - Saturday December 4 2021
de Sarthe Gallery/Mak2
Photograph: Courtesy de Sarthe Gallery/Mak2
Photograph: Courtesy de Sarthe Gallery/Mak2
Photograph: Courtesy de Sarthe Gallery/Mak2
Photograph: Courtesy de Sarthe Gallery/Mak2

The House of Fortune exhibition marks the third solo showcase of Hong Kong-based conceptual artist Mak2. Featuring a new body of multimedia installations as well as newly developed canvas works branching from her iconic ongoing Home Sweet Home series, the exhibition explores the correlation between value and belief under the context of Chinese Feng Shui and big data in the prevailing digital era.

Venue name: De Sarthe Gallery
Venue website: www.desarthe.com
Venue phone: 2167 8896
Address: 20/F, Global Trade Square
21 Wong Chuk Hang Road
Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong

