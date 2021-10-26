House of Fortune by Mak2
The House of Fortune exhibition marks the third solo showcase of Hong Kong-based conceptual artist Mak2. Featuring a new body of multimedia installations as well as newly developed canvas works branching from her iconic ongoing Home Sweet Home series, the exhibition explores the correlation between value and belief under the context of Chinese Feng Shui and big data in the prevailing digital era.
|De Sarthe Gallery
|www.desarthe.com
|2167 8896
20/F, Global Trade Square
21 Wong Chuk Hang Road
Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong