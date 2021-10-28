Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Isa Genzken at David Zwirner Hong Kong

Isa Genzken at David Zwirner Hong Kong

Art David Zwirner , Central Thursday October 28 2021 - Saturday December 18 2021
David Zwirner/Isa Genzken
1/4
Photograph: Courtesy David Zwirner/Isa Genzken
David Zwirner/Isa Genzken
2/4
Photograph: Courtesy David Zwirner/Isa Genzken
David Zwirner/Isa Genzken
3/4
Photograph: Courtesy David Zwirner/Isa Genzken
David Zwirner/Isa Genzken
4/4
Photograph: Courtesy David Zwirner/Isa Genzken

Time Out says

Discover the stunninig works of German artist Isa Genzken at David Zwirner Hong Kong. Presenting major works from the artist's past 10 years, the exhibition features an installation of Genzken’s recent 'tower' and 'column' sculptures, freestanding floor sculptures, as well as wall-mounted works that expand upon the artist’s fascination with the relationship between architecture, art, commercial goods, and everyday experience.

Details
Event website: https://www.davidzwirner.com.hk/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: David Zwirner
Address: 5-6/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like