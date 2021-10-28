Isa Genzken at David Zwirner Hong Kong
Time Out says
Discover the stunninig works of German artist Isa Genzken at David Zwirner Hong Kong. Presenting major works from the artist's past 10 years, the exhibition features an installation of Genzken’s recent 'tower' and 'column' sculptures, freestanding floor sculptures, as well as wall-mounted works that expand upon the artist’s fascination with the relationship between architecture, art, commercial goods, and everyday experience.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.davidzwirner.com.hk/
|Venue name:
|David Zwirner
|Address:
|
5-6/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong