Johnnie Walker Blue Label immersive pop-up at Landmark

  • Art, Digital and interactive
  • Landmark, Central
    Photograph: Courtesy Johnnie Walker Blue Label
    Photograph: Courtesy Johnnie Walker Blue Label Rendering of The Roundtable Tasting Room
    Photograph: Courtesy Johnnie Walker Blue Label
Time Out says

Taste the depth of the iconic Johnnie Walker Blue Label and uncover the story behind

Calling all art and whisky lovers! From June 3 to 29, Johnnie Walker Blue Label is launching an immersive pop-up at Landmark where guests can enjoy exclusive whisky tasting and multi-sensory experiences. Expect a true-to-life spectacle stepping into a 360-degree box with LED screens, mirrored flooring, and soundscaping. Check out the Instagrammable arch tunnel embellished with mirrors and vibrant light tubes, and don’t miss the exhibit of two remarkably rare collector bottles of Johnnie Walker that have been more than four decades in the making.

With only one in every 10,000 casks deemed worthy enough of the title, the Blue Label is known for its depth of flavours. The Roundtable Tasting Room offers guests an exclusive opportunity to taste the rare whiskies in two Riedel glasses, renowned producers of high-quality glasses and decanters for wine and spirit. Engage all five senses to uncover the essence of Johnnie Walker Blue Label and bring home a gift set of three Riedel glasses for every purchase of Blue Label. A complimentary engraving service exclusively available at this event.

The immersive pop-up experience will be open to the public daily from 11am to 8pm, but only eight slots are available for every booking. Be sure to register early to book your spot.

Details

Address:
Landmark
15 Queen's Road Central
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Transport:
Central MTR station, Exit G.
Opening hours:
11am to 8pm

Dates and times

