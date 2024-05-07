Hong Kong creative Vaevae Chan and New York-based artist Jordan Kasey have collaborated to present a joint project that reflects the parallels between their lives, even though they live halfway across the world from each other. Hidden behind four identical doors in a nondescript industrial building – some of which simply open to artsy dead ends – Chan has created a subterranean world which follows on from her cave installation She Told Me to Head to The Sea from a couple of years ago, only this time the pitch-black darkness has been lifted by crystals and their refracted rainbows. Make your way through the exhibition space to find a series of charcoal drawings and murals by Kasey which play on light, darkness, and the ensuing shadows. This is truly a multisensory journey that deserves to be experienced. See if Chan happens to be in her art space when you visit, and have a chat to understand the deeply personal story of loss, collective trauma, and multi-dimensional parallel universes that drove this series of work.