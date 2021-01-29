Le Petit Prince – Le Havre by Steven Choi

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of Le Petit Prince's first French-edition publication, the 'Le Petit Prince – Le Havre' is a solo exhibition by renowned Hong Kong illustrator Steven Choi, who made history by becoming the first Hongkonger to be officially authorized to illustrate a new Le Petit Prince picture book series.

Held at Gallery by the Harbour, the exhibition will showcase over 30 masterpieces, including new chapters to the book – which reinterprets the love story between Le Petit Prince and the rose in a modern fashion – that Choi has created exclusively for the show. Aside from new, rendered masterpieces of the book, a collection of sculptures will be on display and other precious collectables such as blind box toys, floral tea sets, and more.

Exhibition opening hours and dates may be adjusted following the city's latest social distancing regulations. For the latest updates, please visit fb.com/medialinkhongkong.