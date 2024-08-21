Subscribe
  Tyre Dragon by Travis MacDonald, Liquid Memory at Villepin
    Photograph: Courtesy Villepin
  2. Liquid Memory
    Photograph: Courtesy Villepin
  Art
  Villepin, Central

Liquid Memory

Villepin is showcasing their summer group exhibition, featuring works by Koji Yamaguchi, Yuri Yuan, Ted Gahl, and Travis MacDonald

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Villepin is showcasing their summer group exhibition, featuring works by Koji Yamaguchi, Yuri Yuan, Ted Gahl, and Travis MacDonald. Each of these artists capture how reality is a transient concept through everyday scenes, offering a glimpse between the conscious and subconscious human condition. What sort of unseen truths may lie in domestic life? How can the ordinary be veiled in mystery and the mundane made extraordinary? Inspired by designs of Catalonian architectural visionary Ricardo Bofill, these are the kinds of questions this exhibition asks to start a dialogue. 

Details

Event website:
www.villepinart.com/liquid-memory
Address
Villepin
53-55 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

