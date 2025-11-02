Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Making It Matters M+
    Photograph: Courtesy M+, Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Making It Matters M+
    Photograph: Courtesy M+, Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Of the Departure and the Arrival by Ni Haifeng, M+
    Photograph: Courtesy M+, Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Art
  • M+, West Kowloon

Making It Matters

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

This latest exhibition in the M+ Open Gallery examines the process of making things as a creative expression, and how this has a lasting impact on individuals, communities, and our ecosystems. Drawing from the works of the M+ Collections, visitors are invited into the inspirations and techniques behind the processing of conceptualising, research, design, and fabrication that go into the objects and architecture we see around us. Split into four sections, it covers the broad themes of ceramics with its layered history; innovative uses of materials like neon, resin, and bamboo, including a restored Hong Kong neon sign; how computing, machine learning, and AI have impacted the making process; and the effects of consumerism and mass production on contemporary society. Tickets for ‘Making It Matters’ cost $120, and allow same-day entry to the other paid exhibitions in M+.

Details

Address
M+
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Making It MattersM+ 00:00
Making It MattersM+ 00:00
Making It MattersM+ 00:00
Making It MattersM+ 00:00
Making It MattersM+ 00:00
Making It MattersM+ 00:00
Making It MattersM+ 00:00
Making It MattersM+ 00:00
Making It MattersM+ 00:00
Making It MattersM+ 00:00
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.