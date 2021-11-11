Located within the West Kowloon Cultural District, the 65,000sq m venue is designed by renowned Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron – the brilliant minds behind famous structures such as the Beijing National Stadium (aka the Bird's Nest) and Prada's flagship store in Tokyo – in partnership with architecture firms TFP Farrells and Arup.

Clad with a large LED system on its harbour-facing facade to display collections, special commissions, and other museum-related content, the waterfront museum is a striking addition to the city’s skyline. Inside, the building features 17,000sq m of exhibition space across 33 galleries, and houses various facilities and public spaces, including a rooftop garden, research centre, multimedia library, restaurants, cinemas, and the Found Space, which caters to major installations.

Exhibitions at the museum will cover themes of architecture and design, post-war art, conceptual art, installation art and much more. Click here for more information about upcoming exhibitions held at M+.

Aside from exhibitions, visitors can also enjoy a programme of live performances, talks, tours, workshops, screenings, and online events for three weekends following the museum opening. Alternatively, head to the Curator Creative Cafe for drinks and nibbles and The Other Shop for a vast selection of art prints, stationery, hand-crafted items by local artists, books, and more.

