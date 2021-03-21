Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Manifest Ephemeral by Ophelia Jacarini

Manifest Ephemeral by Ophelia Jacarini

Art Eaton HK , Jordan Until Sunday March 21 2021
Recommended
Ophelia Jacarini - Manifest Ephemeral
1/2
Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK/Ophelia Jacarini
Ophelia Jacarini - Manifest Ephemeral
2/2
Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK/Ophelia Jacarini

Time Out says

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Inaugural Eaton HK Award Winner Ophelia Jacarini debuts with her first exhibition entitled Manifest Ephemeral at Eaton HK’s independent art gallery Tomorrow Maybe. Studying the process of figure, form, and suspension of time within dance movements, Ophelia, who is also a trained ballet dancer, turns fleeting moments of dance performances into long-lasting moments through the use of print photography, sculptures, and video. 

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Eaton HK
Venue website: www.eatonworkshop.com/hotel/hong-kong
Address: 380 Nathan Road, Jordan
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like
    You may also like
      Latest news