Manifest Ephemeral by Ophelia Jacarini
Inaugural Eaton HK Award Winner Ophelia Jacarini debuts with her first exhibition entitled Manifest Ephemeral at Eaton HK’s independent art gallery Tomorrow Maybe. Studying the process of figure, form, and suspension of time within dance movements, Ophelia, who is also a trained ballet dancer, turns fleeting moments of dance performances into long-lasting moments through the use of print photography, sculptures, and video.
Details
|Venue name:
|Eaton HK
|Venue website:
|www.eatonworkshop.com/hotel/hong-kong
|Address:
|
380 Nathan Road, Jordan
Hong Kong