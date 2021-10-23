Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Maxx Headroom by Michael Lau

Art WOAW Gallery (Central) , Central Saturday October 23 2021
Woaw Gallery
Photograph: Courtesy Woaw Gallery
Woaw Gallery
Photograph: Courtesy Woaw Gallery
Woaw Gallery
Photograph: Courtesy Woaw Gallery

Woaw Gallery presents Maxx Headroom, a solo exhibition by Hong Kong-based artist Michael Lau, aka the 'Godfather of Designer Toys'. Featuring a series of original new paintings and sculptures from the artist’s signature Gardener Series, the exhibition showcases an important part of Lau's career over the past three decades.

Event website: https://www.woawgallery.com/
Venue name: WOAW Gallery (Central)
Address: 9 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong

