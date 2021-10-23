Maxx Headroom by Michael Lau
Time Out says
Woaw Gallery presents Maxx Headroom, a solo exhibition by Hong Kong-based artist Michael Lau, aka the 'Godfather of Designer Toys'. Featuring a series of original new paintings and sculptures from the artist’s signature Gardener Series, the exhibition showcases an important part of Lau's career over the past three decades.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.woawgallery.com/
|Venue name:
|WOAW Gallery (Central)
|Address:
|
9 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong