Straight off the back of his Disney Doodles collection, British artist Mr Doodle is back once again – this time bringing his art all the way to space. This new batch of artworks tell the narrative of how Mr and Mrs Doodle travel through various whimsical worlds in space. In return for erasing Mr Doodle’s doodles from Earth, the ‘Anti Doodle Squad’ offers him a rocket that will transport him to a new world which he can freely fill with his art. DoodleLand is thus created, but Mr Doodle’s evil twin Dr Scribble seeks to take over this joyful realm for himself.

Artist Sam Cox, better known as Mr Doodle, has been using his ‘Obsessive Compulsive Doodling’ talent to decorate sketchbooks, walls, floors, furniture, and rooms way before he started gaining recognition in the art world in 2017. In addition to the 50 new paintings created for Mr Doodle in Space, Cox also plans to doodle the gallery space itself, so keep your eyes peeled.