Hong Kong
Musthavekeys

  • Art
  • Central
Urban Species exhibition at Musthavekeys gallery
Photograph: Courtesy MusthavekeysUrban Species exhibition at Musthavekeys gallery
An art curatorial studio that wants to be the Key to unlocking creative engagement

This Hong Kong-based multi-disciplinary curatorial studio serves to connect creative minds with the community, using ground-breaking art and cultural initiatives that generate meaningful exchanges among artists, designers, and community partners. They want to open doors for unconventional cultural engagements and art appreciation for everyone involved.

Address:
G/F, 7A Chancery Lane
Central
Contact:
View Website

Urban Species: Reminiscence exhibition

  • Contemporary art

This second part to the ‘Urban Species’ exhibition series focuses on the history of Central’s streets through the artists’ personal experiences and memories, and what they each associate with the area. As the first nighttime exhibition by Musthavekeys, ‘Urban Species’ positions humans as on par with any one of the living species that cohabit closely within the city. This group exhibit showcases Natalie Lo’s work on plants as a local neighbourhood feature; Macy Tse’s collection of videos and rubbings on Hong Kong’s clash of identities; and Yuen Nga Chi’s musings on how even homes are simply transient spaces.  ‘Urban Species’ is open by appointment only, so book online before you visit.

