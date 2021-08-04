Hong Kong-based new media art group Xcept is set to take Hongkongers on a galactic journey this summer at the Orbstellar by Xcept (NFT Big Bang) installation.

Open now until August 29 at 1881 Heritage in Tsim Sha Tsui, this multimedia artwork is Hong Kong's first-ever NFT (Non-Fungible Token – a piece of digital artwork that is completely unique and can be verified through blockchain technology) immersive installation, commissioned by 3HK to create an all-new experience for the public that combines art with innovative technologies such as 5G network.

Visitors are invited to step through a mysterious space tunnel and tour around the space shuttle, before scanning a QR code to construct and design their own galaxy with different colours and patterns to choose from. Upon completion, the design will be uploaded and projected onto the screens, where visitors will be able to witness the Big Bang in front of their very eyes as all the orbs and planets are gradually pulled together. Visitors can then save their cosmic art piece into their NFT wallets and trade it according to the guidelines of the platform, or purchase an NFT 'space coin' ($88-$108) as a keepsake that allows them to view the art piece on the exhibit's NFT online platform.

Tickets are already on sale ($68 per person), so grab yours now and prepare to lift off on a space adventure!